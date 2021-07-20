Kate Henshaw’s 50th Birthday Party was All Shades of Fun | See Highlights

Connect with us

Published

7 mins ago

 on

Friends and family came together to celebrate Kate Henshaw‘s 50th birthday in a unique and sweet style.

According to photos and videos posted on Instagram, there was a lot of dancing at the surprise party and believe the energy queen, was up to the task.

Mo Abudu, Mimi Linda Yina of Medlin Couture, Uche Jumbo, and Alex ‘Unusual’ Asogwa were among those in attendance. We were able to get a feel of what the celebration was like thanks to the video shared by those in attendance.

Kate got the surprise of her life when her old dance group showed up at the celebration and performed one of their dance routines.

Check out videos from the party below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

