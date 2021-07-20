Connect with us

Inspired

“This is what progress looks like” – Kechi Okwuchi on her 14-year recovery journey

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Kechi Okwuchi is a survivor who is grateful to be alive to tell her 14-year recovery journey.

Despite being given a 30% chance of survival after suffering third-degree burns on 65% of her body, and having undergone over a hundred reconstructive surgeries, her healing journey involves an outpouring of self-love and perseverance while completing her own inner work.

She thanked God for keeping her alive to watch her progress, as she shared photos from 2007, a year after the sad accident, and one from Tuesday, July 20, 2021.

She wrote:

(Wonder if I should tag this as sensitive content…?)

I stumbled upon the picture on the left on my laptop a couple months ago, and i have been contemplating this post since then.

I remember I stared at it for a long time that day. Time makes me forget just how extensive my burn injuries were, and how devastating the effects were to my body. I realize this may shock some of you too.
The pic on the left was taken a good year after the plane crash and by then, intense scar tissue had formed, esp on my face.

I took the pic on the right a few mins ago and made these before/afters, and I marvel at how far God has brought me. I am the result of the hard work of multiple surgeons He brought into my life, nurses, physiotherapists, and love and care from my family, my mom especially.

This is what progress looks like, guys. 2 pictures, 14 years apart. I’m grateful that I lived long enough to see it.
I decided to make this post so that you guys can marvel at God with me.

I want someone who reads this to see that true progress, genuine growth, and lasting change cannot happen overnight. Most of the time during the journey, maybe like me, you won’t notice changes because day by day they’re too minuscule to make a difference. But if you give yourself a fighting chance, if you find the right kind of support on your journey, one day, definitely one day which right now may seem so far away, you will look back like I did this morning and hopefully…you will smile☺️

I heard this in a song and it stuck with me:
The night will definitely come. But so will the morning🌤
I never post things like this arbitrarily. As always, please be encouraged.

#survivor #burnsurvivor #inspiration #encouragement #beautyinscars

Special s/o to @shrinerstexas @dr.petergrossman @drandrewfrankel @artistsfortrauma, Milpark Hospital, South Africa and Shell Hospital PH, Nigeria, for sewing into my burn recovery journey🙏🏼

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kechi (@kechiofficial)

