Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Still Thriving! Kechi Okwuchi Celebrates 15 Years of Surviving the Sosoliso Crash

Sweet Spot

Chizzi Alichi-Mbah Celebrates One Year Trad-Anniversary with Hubby Chike

Scoop Sweet Spot

The Khaleds are the Cutest Family on the Cover of Parents Magazine’s January 2021 Issue

Scoop Sweet Spot

Seyi Law and Wife Stacy Have Welcomed a Baby Girl

Scoop Sweet Spot Weddings

All The Photos You Should See from Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif’s Wedding

Relationships Sweet Spot

Adenike Oyetunde & Lawal Sherif's Pre-Wedding Shoot will Brighten Your Day😍

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

A Survivor & an Inspiration! You Should Read Our Conversation with Model Favour Nelson

Style Sweet Spot

Ebuka & Cynthia Obi-Uchendu are One Stylish Couple 😍

Beauty Sweet Spot

Yay! Agbani Darego & Ishaya Danjuma are Proud Parents to Baby No. 2

Music Scoop Sweet Spot

Davido Is Pulling Up to His Driver's Wedding as the Best Man

Sweet Spot

Still Thriving! Kechi Okwuchi Celebrates 15 Years of Surviving the Sosoliso Crash

BellaNaija.com

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Singer and motivational speaker Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash on December 10, 2005, and a finalist at the 2017 America’s Got Talent is celebrating 15 years of surviving the plane crash which claimed 107 lives.

She took to social media to share this beautiful photo, to remember her friends and rededicate her life to the promise she made. Captioning the photo, Kechi wrote:

Today is the 15th anniversary of my accident, the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005.
Every year on this day, I rededicate my life to the promise I made, to live for those who passed away that day, especially my school mates, the 60 Angels, and their loved ones they left behind so suddenly.
This year, many of us had plans that were derailed, hopes that were crushed… loved ones that were lost. This year, I am harshly reminded that life and death are 2 sides of the same coin, and that it is truly through God’s grace that we are on this side of the coin right now.
Today, I am extremely humbled by the simple gift of life and health.
As I continue to live for myself, for the angels and for their loved ones, I will also live with the intent to appreciate every new day as it comes, and to truly live in the present.
Rest In Peace, angels 🙏🏼

Photo Credit: @kechiofficial

Related Topics:
BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

How Can Women be Represented Better in News Media?

Where Can Nigerian Women Run To to Save Themselves From Domestic Violence?

Firecracker Toyeen: The Lessons I’ve Learned from Cooking

#BNShareYourHustle: Everythingfoodstore is Your Go-To Store for Healthy Food

#BN2020Epilogues: Joan Learned About the Things that Matter in 2020
Advertisement
css.php