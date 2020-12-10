Still Thriving! Kechi Okwuchi Celebrates 15 Years of Surviving the Sosoliso Crash

Singer and motivational speaker Kechi Okwuchi, one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso plane crash on December 10, 2005, and a finalist at the 2017 America’s Got Talent is celebrating 15 years of surviving the plane crash which claimed 107 lives.

She took to social media to share this beautiful photo, to remember her friends and rededicate her life to the promise she made. Captioning the photo, Kechi wrote:

Today is the 15th anniversary of my accident, the Sosoliso plane crash of 2005.

Every year on this day, I rededicate my life to the promise I made, to live for those who passed away that day, especially my school mates, the 60 Angels, and their loved ones they left behind so suddenly.

This year, many of us had plans that were derailed, hopes that were crushed… loved ones that were lost. This year, I am harshly reminded that life and death are 2 sides of the same coin, and that it is truly through God’s grace that we are on this side of the coin right now.

Today, I am extremely humbled by the simple gift of life and health.

As I continue to live for myself, for the angels and for their loved ones, I will also live with the intent to appreciate every new day as it comes, and to truly live in the present.

Rest In Peace, angels 🙏🏼

Photo Credit: @kechiofficial