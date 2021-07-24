Connect with us

#BNWeekInReview: Read the Interesting Stories You Missed This Week

The Host with the Most! Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Sparkled in White at the #BBNaija Season 6 Opening Show

#BBNaija Season 6 has Officially Begun! Here's a Quick Tour of the New House

#BNxBBNaija6: Stay Updated with Us on Everything #BBNaija Season 6

Have You Seen the Official Trailer for "Obama: In Pursuit Of A More Perfect Union"?

Kehinde Bankole, Chimezie Imo & Seyi Kayode star in Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi's Directorial Debut "Listening Ears" | Watch

Erica & Laycon Are Good!

Chinonye Chukwu's next film stars Whoopi Goldberg & Danielle Deadwyler

Tonto Dikeh makes Nollywood Comeback with "Beggars Children" | Check Out the BTS Photos

From BBNaija to Hosting a new TV Show! Tobi Bakre headlines TECNO's Phantom Xtraordinaire Show

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Happy weekend BNers!

It’s been an interesting week, from movies to music, lifestyle, recognitions, events and so much more

In the middle of the constant hustle and bustle, you might have overlooked a thing or two and wonder how to keep up with all that’s happened.

On www.bellanaija.com, there’s always an interesting scoop, gorgeous birthday pictures, vlogs, an interesting piece of information, and everything else that has to do with keeping you updated! If you didn’t catch all of it, here’s a recap… That is, after all, why we came! So keep scrolling and remember to click on the title links for more information on each story.

Now, let us take you through everything that happened this third week in July.

She Said Yes! Ini Dima-Okojie & Abasi Ene-Obong Are Getting Married ❤️

E.B. Ayo: It is Restricting to Be Obsessed with Getting University Degrees

Arya Starr Announces Debut Album “19 & Dangerous”

5 Things to Know About #BBNaija Season 6 Starting This Weekend

Yusuf Bilesanmi’s ShiVent Wins Africa Prize “One To Watch” Award

“You Are Resting Now” – Tiwa Savage Loses Dad

The Official “Eyimofe (This is My Desire)” North America Release Trailer is Here!

What Do You Do When Your Partner Isn’t Sexually Enough?

Filmmaker Ifan Michael shares his Journey as He Covers The Merchants Times Magazine’s Summer Issue

Kate Henshaw’s 50th Birthday Party was All Shades of Fun | See Highlights

“This is what progress looks like” – Kechi Okwuchi on her remarkable 14-year journey following Plane Crash

The Stars Were Out To Celebrate Mr Eazi’s 30th Birthday

Watch the Teaser for Anthill Studios’ Forthcoming Film “Progressive Tailors Club”

Prince Tsola Emiko will be crowned Olu of Warri on the 21st of August 2021

Khafi & Gedoni are Having a Baby!

Michaela Coel is Joining the Cast of “Black Panther 2”

You Have to See Chinonso Arubayi’s Breathtaking Photoshoot with Her Son Jayden

