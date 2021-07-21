The Stars Were Out To Celebrate Mr Eazi’s 30th Birthday

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

“A special birthday party with my very close circle.”

That was how Mr Eazi described his recent 30th birthday bash. And based on the photos from the event, it’s the gathering of stars and friends we like to see.

On Monday, the singer celebrated a new decade in Ghana, with his girlfriend, Temi Otedola, and a handful of his close friends; including Adjetey Anang, Joeboy, Mary-Remmy Njoku, emPawa Africa and many more.

“Only ❤️  & Positive Vibes! I feel so blessed!! Thank You all taking out time to celebrate Me I appreciate y’all!!” he said in an Instagram post.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Don Eazi (@mreazi)

Happy 30th Birthday, Eazi. Check out some of the photos from the event.

Mr Eazi and Temi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

The Guest

Photo Credit: Swag of Africa

