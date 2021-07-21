Counting down to the 5th annual Roadmap to Billions Conference presented by Black Women Talk Tech

Today, Black Women Talk Tech is officially announcing its Fifth Annual Roadmap to Billions Conference. This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic the event will be virtual via a customized experience on Hop.in on August 12-13 2021.

Roadmap to Billions is a conference built from the perspective of black women that is organized by Black Women Talk Tech. The organization empowers black women who are driving innovation around the world, within untapped markets that can unlock billion-dollar opportunities.

This is the only tech conference created by black female founders for black female founders and supporters of the community. It showcases the brilliance of black women building scalable companies while building deep connections and creating real funding opportunities. Attendees gain insight and learn valuable lessons from those that are paving the way to success.

This year’s keynote speakers include Mellody Hobson (Chairwoman of Starbucks Corporation and Co-CEO of Ariel Investments), Dr. Toyin Ajayi (Founder Cityblock Health), Songe LaRon, Dave Salvant (Founders of Squire) and more to be announced.

Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, Co-founder of Black Women Talk Tech says;

“This year we’re looking forward to bringing our audience a conference full of exciting, engaging, and enlightening experiences that will have our attendees feeling powerful, motivated, and ready to take the next steps on their entrepreneurial journey. The virtual event will have the production quality of a fully produced TV program, but with the same opportunities to engage as the traditional conference.”

Join over 2,500 investors, tech evangelists, and founders for an exclusive virtual gathering of Black female founders in the tech world. What’s new for 2021 includes job recruiting, high-profile entertainment, and virtual tech activations with big brands.

2021 Sponsors of Black Women Talk Tech include Microsoft, Netflix, Roku, Visa, Davis Wright Tremaine, Google, JPMorgan Chase, Citibank, Balsamiq, and Sephora.

Purchase tickets for this year’s Black Women Talk Tech Conference here: https://www.blackwomentalktech.com/ticketing/

