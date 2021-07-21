Connect with us

Inspired

‘Youthful and Useful’ – Sign Up Today for LEAP Africa Youth Day of Service 2021

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Initiated by LEAP Africa, Youth Day of Service (YDoS) is an annual week-long, pan-African youth-led social impact campaign that begins on August 12 every year which is also International Youth Day. YDoS is designed to ignite the agency and creativity of young people across Africa towards sustainable development and promote a culture of communal support and community development. The week-long campaign fosters the spirit of volunteerism within the youth population and inspires them to be active change agents in their communities continuously. The campaign theme for this year is ‘Youthful and Useful.’

What’s in it for YOU
Project Leads
As a project lead, you can carry out any community-based project that other people can join, such as cleaning of a local environment, providing welfare to underserved communities, painting a school, educating women on sexual health in a community, hosting workshops or webinars to support the SDGs, and so on.

Volunteers
As a volunteer, you can choose to join an existing project of your choice on the website.

Donors
You can also contribute to this great day of youth action via the official website.

Eligibility

  • African youth (aged 13-35)
  • Youth actors/leaders
  • Youth-led or youth-focused organisations
  • Development foundations
  • Corporate organizations
  • Individual donors

How to Apply – Apply NOW
Click here to create/register a project
Click here to volunteer for an existing project

For more information, visit the official website: www.youthdayofservice.org

___________________________________________________________________
Supported by #BNDoGood – This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija’s commitment to the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals in Africa

