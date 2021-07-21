‘Youthful and Useful’ – Sign Up Today for LEAP Africa Youth Day of Service 2021

Initiated by LEAP Africa, Youth Day of Service (YDoS) is an annual week-long, pan-African youth-led social impact campaign that begins on August 12 every year which is also International Youth Day. YDoS is designed to ignite the agency and creativity of young people across Africa towards sustainable development and promote a culture of communal support and community development. The week-long campaign fosters the spirit of volunteerism within the youth population and inspires them to be active change agents in their communities continuously. The campaign theme for this year is ‘Youthful and Useful.’

What’s in it for YOU

Project Leads

As a project lead, you can carry out any community-based project that other people can join, such as cleaning of a local environment, providing welfare to underserved communities, painting a school, educating women on sexual health in a community, hosting workshops or webinars to support the SDGs, and so on.

Volunteers

As a volunteer, you can choose to join an existing project of your choice on the website.

Donors

You can also contribute to this great day of youth action via the official website.

Eligibility

African youth (aged 13-35)

Youth actors/leaders

Youth-led or youth-focused organisations

Development foundations

Corporate organizations

Individual donors

How to Apply – Apply NOW

Click here to create/register a project

Click here to volunteer for an existing project

For more information, visit the official website: www.youthdayofservice.org

