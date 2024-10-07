ADHERI to Unveil New Policy at “The Nigeria We Want Policy Unveiling and Arts Exhibition” in Lagos

Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative (ADHERI) is excited to announce “The Nigeria We Want Policy Unveiling and Arts Exhibition,” set to take place on Saturday, October 12th, 2024, from 10:00 am to 12:00 noon at Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos.

This event, organized in partnership with LEAP Africa, Nigeria Youth Features Fund (NYFF) and PwC, promises to be a transformative experience, highlighting the intersection of policy work and the arts in addressing gender-based violence (GBV) in Nigeria.

This policy unveiling event marks the end of the policy work which started in July 2024 with stakeholder virtual engagement sessions, stakeholder roundtable events and a series of follow-up meetings and brainstorming sessions which had participants from diverse backgrounds and organizations come together to work on the policy document with the supervision of ADHERI team and PwC.

The policy particularly leverages the power of art-based interventions to prevent violence, support survivors, and drive societal change. We believe art-based interventions offer innovative and effective ways to address GBV through empowerment, public engagement, therapeutic support, and cultural change. By leveraging the power of art, these interventions enhance efforts to prevent violence, support survivors, and drive societal change.

The event will feature the launch of ADHERI’s groundbreaking new policy titled “Integrating Arts and Culture-based Approach in Ending Gender-Based Violence in Nigeria”.

This policy leverages the power of arts and culture to influence societal attitudes, break the culture of silence, and challenge stigmas surrounding GBV. By integrating arts and culture-based interventions in both rural and urban settings, the policy aims to raise awareness about GBV, its impacts, and the necessary measures for prevention.

Event Highlights:

Policy Unveiling: Introduction of the new policy on integrating arts and culture-based interventions to combat GBV.

Panel Session: Discussion on "Road to Our Policy Work: Highlight on Policy Work and Stakeholder Round Table," featuring esteemed speakers and experts.

Art Exhibition: Showcasing works from 10 talented Nigerian visual artists (mostly women), emphasizing the role of art in social transformation.

Award Presentation

Sip and Paint Sessions, Music, Pop-Up Market, Food, Drinks and Networking Opportunities.

Emmanuel Etim, Executive Director of ADHERI, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating,

“This event is a significant step towards creating the Nigeria we want. By integrating arts and culture into our policy work, we aim to foster public discourse, educate individuals, and encourage collective responsibility in addressing gender-based violence.”

Advocates for Health and Rights of Women and Youths Initiative (ADHERI) is a women and youth-led organization operating by feminist leadership principles, dedicated to alleviating the issues faced by vulnerable women and youth in Nigeria.

The organization’s efforts align with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 1, 3, 5, 10, and 13, focusing on advocacy to end stigma, human rights violations, gender-based violence, and the effects of climate change on women.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, October 12th, 2024

Time: 10:00 am – 12:00 noon

Venue: Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos

Alliance Française, Ikoyi, Lagos To register, visit the link.

For more information about the event or to confirm your attendance, please contact: [email protected] or visit their website or via Phone number: +234 818 422 3082.

Join them in this pivotal moment as we unveil a policy that will transform lives and create a brighter future for women and youth in Nigeria.

