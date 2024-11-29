Power-Packed Speaker Lineup Announced for AOT Lagos 6.0 Featuring Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Industry Leaders

The 6th edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos 6.0) is set to welcome an impressive lineup of speakers, including Lagos State’s own Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who will lead the first plenary session on the AI revolution. Joining him will be a distinguished panel of thought leaders, visionaries, and tech experts, each bringing unique perspectives on how artificial intelligence can transform Lagos into Africa’s foremost digital hub.

The event will open with addresses from the Chief Host, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and Honourable Commissioner of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions on AI’s impact on Africa’s future. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will deliver the Guest of Honour Address.

Plenary sessions will explore critical topics, including:

The AI Revolution: Transforming Lagos into Africa’s Digital Powerhouse: Led by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, this session will feature insights from industry heavyweights like Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Accelerate Africa ; Dr Obadare Adewale, CVO of Digital Encode ; and Dr. Vincent O. Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, moderated by Seyi Akindeinde, founder of Hyperspace .

co-founder of ; CVO of ; and National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, moderated by founder of . Beyond the Hype: Preparing Africa’s Infrastructure & Workforce for the Rise of AI: Olugbolahan Olusanya of TeKnowledge will lead this session with contributions from experts like Femi Osinubi from PwC and Sade Dada from Meta .

of will lead this session with contributions from experts like from and from . Balancing Data, Privacy, and Ethics in Nigeria’s Digital Hustle: A critical discussion on navigating privacy and ethical issues in AI, featuring Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji of Rise Networks and Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi from Data Science Nigeria, among others.

In addition to plenary sessions, attendees can participate in targeted breakout sessions on AI’s impact on the workforce, the “AI hype,” and using AI for social good. These sessions will be led by prominent professionals like Bright Okere from Transsion Holdings, Deborah Ojengbede from AFEN Blockchain Network, and Dr. Olusola Ayoola from Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria.

“We are bringing together some of the brightest minds in technology and policy to engage in meaningful discussions on the future of AI in Lagos and beyond,” said Honourable Commissioner Olatubosun Alake. “This lineup of speakers truly represents the depth of expertise that is shaping Africa’s digital future.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from these leaders, visionaries, and innovators as they discuss the next chapter in Lagos’ journey to becoming Africa’s digital capital. Join us on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Click on the link for more details and to register.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Art of Technology Lagos 6.0