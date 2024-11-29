Connect with us

Events Promotions

Power-Packed Speaker Lineup Announced for AOT Lagos 6.0 Featuring Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Industry Leaders

Events News Promotions

Lagos Fringe 2024 Concludes with a Vibrant Showcase of Creativity and Global Collaboration

BN TV Events Style

A Glimpse of Luxury: See How Abisola Kola-Daisi Stunned at Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise [WATCH]

Events News Promotions

Celebrating Excellence! PalmPay Wins Big with “Best Use of Social Media – Fintech” Award

Events Promotions

Smirnoff Kicks Off Detty December in Style with the Thrilling Smirnoff Flight 1864 Adventure

Events Promotions

Africa Coaching Week 2024: An Inside Look Into LCAN’s Grand “Owambe” Gala In Lagos!

BN TV Events Movies Style Weddings

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Events Promotions

Ready to Unlock Global Opportunities? Be a part of the the Business Analysis Summit 2024!

Events Promotions

Seaman’s Schnapps Partners with NATCO to Empower Artisans with Tools for Blessings

Events Scoop

DJ Spinall & Timini Egbuson Take Home Awards at the 9th EMY Africa Awards – See Full Winner List

Events

Power-Packed Speaker Lineup Announced for AOT Lagos 6.0 Featuring Iyinoluwa Aboyeji and Industry Leaders

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 6th edition of the Art of Technology Lagos (AOT Lagos 6.0) is set to welcome an impressive lineup of speakers, including Lagos State’s own Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who will lead the first plenary session on the AI revolution. Joining him will be a distinguished panel of thought leaders, visionaries, and tech experts, each bringing unique perspectives on how artificial intelligence can transform Lagos into Africa’s foremost digital hub.

The event will open with addresses from the Chief Host, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, and Honourable Commissioner of Innovation, Science, and Technology, Olatubosun Alake, setting the stage for a day of insightful discussions on AI’s impact on Africa’s future. Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the Director-General of the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), will deliver the Guest of Honour Address.

Plenary sessions will explore critical topics, including:

  • The AI Revolution: Transforming Lagos into Africa’s Digital Powerhouse: Led by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, this session will feature insights from industry heavyweights like Iyinoluwa Aboyeji, co-founder of Accelerate Africa; Dr Obadare Adewale, CVO of Digital Encode; and Dr. Vincent O. Olatunji, National Commissioner of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission, moderated by Seyi Akindeinde, founder of Hyperspace.
  • Beyond the Hype: Preparing Africa’s Infrastructure & Workforce for the Rise of AI: Olugbolahan Olusanya of TeKnowledge will lead this session with contributions from experts like Femi Osinubi from PwC and Sade Dada from Meta.
  • Balancing Data, Privacy, and Ethics in Nigeria’s Digital Hustle: A critical discussion on navigating privacy and ethical issues in AI, featuring Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji of Rise Networks and Dr. Bayo Adekanmbi from Data Science Nigeria, among others.

In addition to plenary sessions, attendees can participate in targeted breakout sessions on AI’s impact on the workforce, the “AI hype,” and using AI for social good. These sessions will be led by prominent professionals like Bright Okere from Transsion Holdings, Deborah Ojengbede from AFEN Blockchain Network, and Dr. Olusola Ayoola from Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Nigeria.

“We are bringing together some of the brightest minds in technology and policy to engage in meaningful discussions on the future of AI in Lagos and beyond,” said Honourable Commissioner Olatubosun Alake. “This lineup of speakers truly represents the depth of expertise that is shaping Africa’s digital future.”

Don’t miss the opportunity to hear from these leaders, visionaries, and innovators as they discuss the next chapter in Lagos’ journey to becoming Africa’s digital capital. Join us on Thursday, December 5, 2024, at Landmark Event Centre, Lagos.

Click on the link for more details and to register.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for Art of Technology Lagos 6.0 

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php