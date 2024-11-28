Get Creative, Go Viral: Join Infinix #NGNewHotChallenge for a Chance to Win Cash

Are you ready to groove, shine, and claim your share of amazing rewards? Infinix Nigeria is here with the #NGNewHotChallenge, where you get to showcase your creativity, dance like you don’t care, and win big.

With a whopping NGN 3,500,000 cash prize to be shared among winners and loads of branded gift items, this is your chance to shine! The beautiful thing is that whether you’re on TikTok or Instagram, you can take part in this challenge!

How to Join the #NGNewHotChallenge

Go to TikTok and search for #NGNewHotChallenge to find the exclusive filter.

Record your dance video using the #NGNewHotChallenge filter (on TikTok), showcasing your unique moves and creativity.

If you’re on Instagram, search for the sound on @infinixnigeria ‘s Instagram page

Thereafter upload your video on TikTok or Instagram

Ensure to use the hashtags- #NGNewHotChallenge and #WoowNewHotDanceChallenge to qualify.

N.B: The more unique and exciting your entry, the better your chances of winning.

Don’t dull! The #NGNewHotChallenge has started and ends on December 15th.

With N3,500,000 in cash prizes and branded gift items up for grabs, you could be one of our lucky winners. Just imagine showing off your moves and getting rewarded just in time to enjoy your December in style.

Visit @infinixnigeria on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok for more information.

Sponsored Content