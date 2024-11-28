Lagos Fringe 2024 Concludes with a Vibrant Showcase of Creativity and Global Collaboration

The 7th edition of Lagos Fringe Festival has concluded, leaving a remarkable impact on Nigeria’s creative economy and solidifying its role as a hub for artistic innovation and global collaboration.

Held from November 19-24, the festival, organized by Pawstudios Africa, brought together creatives, cultural leaders, and audiences to celebrate multidisciplinary art forms and foster connections that transcend borders.

The festival started with a stunning Opening Night that was magical. Kenneth Uphopho, Festival Director of Lagos Fringe, set the event’s tone by reflecting on the festival’s evolution and impact on Nigeria’s creative landscape.

Kenneth remarked: “Lagos Fringe has always been about providing a platform for creatives to showcase their talents and connect with opportunities. This year, we’ve amplified those voices and laid the foundation for future collaborations and growth.”

Ego Boyo, Chairperson of the Lagos Fringe Advisory Board, also set the tone with her inspiring words about the festival’s impact on Nigeria’s creative economy. The evening was a fusion of electrifying performances, thought-provoking conversations, and moments that celebrated the power of the arts to unite and inspire.

Some esteemed guests at this year’s edition of the festival included Joke Silva, veteran actress and cultural icon; Tola Akerele, General Manager/CEO of the National Theatre; Farai Ncube, Regional Director of Arts and Culture in Sub-Saharan Africa at the British Council; Julie McKay, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate in Lagos; Femi Odugbemi, Founding Academy Director (West Africa) at Multichoice Talent Factory; and Ibukun Awosika, among others.

The festival also unveiled its Creative Enterprise Program, powered by Pawstudios Africa, a robust lineup of workshops and sessions that addressed key areas like content monetization, AI tools for creatives, Making it big in Afrobeat, pitching, and grant writing. The “Give Me That Money” Series featured celebrated facilitators, including Blessing Obasi Nze, Victor Mark, Godwin Tom, Uduak Isong, Omotayo Inakoju, Tito Abumere. These sessions gave participants actionable strategies to elevate their creative endeavors and unlock funding opportunities.

A festival highlight was the Women In The Arts Luncheon. Brenda Fashugba, the visionary behind Women In the Arts, reflected on the vision of the non-profit organization.

Brenda remarked: “Women in the Arts is committed to bridging gender gaps in the creative sector, providing women with resources and support to elevate their voices and make meaningful contributions to arts and culture.” This year’s grant recipients are Belinda Yanga, Erioluwa Popoola, Bunmi Awolowo, Lucia Ifechukwude Ikediashi, and Omotola Coker Ibeh each received ₦500,000 to support the production of an original performance, which was showcased at the Lagos Fringe Festival.

Festival Managers from across the globe with Lagos Fringe Festival Director, Kenneth Uphopho, Regional Lead SSA, Creative Economy and Head of Arts – British Council, Brenda Fashugba, Advisory Board Member of Lagos Fringe, Julian Caddy.

This year’s festival saw the Festival Gathering Live Convening launch, hosted in partnership with the British Council. This initiative brought together over 50 festival managers and cultural leaders from across Africa and beyond to discuss sustainability, funding, and programming in festival management.

At the inauguration of the Festival Management Residency Programme, Farai Ncube, Regional Director of Arts at the British Council, underscored the economic and cultural importance of festivals:

“Festivals contribute to the local economy, unite generations, and shift perceptions, creating lasting impact.”

An exclusive PACE+ Lab Masterclass, facilitated by Nike Jonah and Erwin Maas, co-directors of the Pan-African Creative Exchange (PACE), empowered creatives with practical networking tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving global arts landscape.

This year, Lagos Fringe extended its impact through collaborations with creatives from Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the UK, and featured 20 films from Film Lab Africa, funded by the British Council. This continued partnership underscores the festival’s commitment to promoting Nigerian arts and fostering cross-cultural exchange.

Advisory Board Member of Lagos Fringe, Julian Caddy, celebrated the festival, saying:

“The Lagos Fringe allows artists to showcase their skills, take bold steps, and reestablish live performance as a vital experience. Festivals are a joy, a reflection of culture, and a celebration of talent and creativity.”

As Pawstudios Africa continues to position itself as a leading incubator hub for creatives, Lagos Fringe 2024 serves as a testament to its mission to champion the arts, foster collaboration, and inspire innovation.

With each edition, the festival redefines the possibilities for Nigeria’s creative economy and its role on the global stage.

For more information on Lagos Fringe and future events, visit the website.

