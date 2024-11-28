President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Arrives in France for Three-Day Visit to Enhance Bilateral Relations

President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is in France for a three-day state visit aimed at strengthening Nigeria-France relations. The President, who arrived on Wednesday evening with the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, was formally welcomed on Thursday by French President Emmanuel Macron at the historic French Military Museum in Hôtel National des Invalides, Paris.

This marks the first official state visit by a Nigerian leader to France in over 20 years. The event began with the national anthems of both countries played in the courtyard of the iconic Paris landmark, symbolising the start of discussions to deepen economic and diplomatic ties.

A statement from the State House highlighted that the visit will focus on cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, security, education, health, youth engagement, innovation, and energy transition, offering significant benefits for Nigeria.

During the visit, both leaders will hold strategic talks on shared interests in finance, solid minerals, trade and investment, and communication. They will also discuss initiatives to promote youth exchange programmes and develop skills in automation, entrepreneurship, and leadership.

A session with the France-Nigeria Business Council will be held to encourage private sector participation in driving economic growth.

Meanwhile, First Ladies Brigitte Macron and Oluremi Tinubu will engage in discussions about supporting women, children, and vulnerable groups through Nigeria’s Renewed Hope Initiative.

The visit will conclude with a state dinner hosted by President Emmanuel Macron before President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady depart France.

See photos of their arrival in France and read the full press release below: