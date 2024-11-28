Celebrating Excellence! PalmPay Wins Big with “Best Use of Social Media – Fintech” Award

As creativity takes center stage in the ever-evolving digital space, Palmpay, one of Nigeria’s leading fintech companies has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Use of Social Media – Fintech, at the 2024 Social Media Awards, held at the Oriental Hotel, Lagos on November 23, 2024.

This annual event recognizes outstanding achievements in social media marketing and highlights PalmPay’s leadership in leveraging digital platforms for customer engagement and acquisition.

The award celebrates PalmPay’s strategic and creative use of social media to connect with its diverse audience, drive impactful communication that will promote financial inclusion across Nigeria. Through campaigns that resonate across various demographics, PalmPay continues to push the boundaries of effective communication within Nigeria’s fintech landscape.

Reflecting on the award, Femi Hanson, Head of Marketing and Communications at PalmPay, expressed gratitude:

“We are deeply honored to receive this recognition. It represents our team’s relentless dedication to creating meaningful and impactful communications that drive engagement. We remain committed to fostering customer connections and championing financial inclusion through innovative campaigns tailored to our audience.”

PalmPay’s innovative approach to social media not only solidifies its reputation as a leader in the industry but also reinforces its mission to make financial services accessible to all Nigerians.

About PalmPay

PalmPay is a leading Africa-focused fintech platform committed to driving economic empowerment in Africa. Through its secure, user-friendly, and inclusive suite of financial services, PalmPay brings top-tier products into the pockets of everyday Nigerians, actively driving financial inclusion.

PalmPay offers money transfers, bill payments, credit services, and savings on its app and via its mobile money agents. Since launching in Nigeria in 2019 under a Mobile Money Operator license, the platform has grown to over 35 million app users and connects 1.2 million businesses through its network of mobile money agents and merchants, cementing its role as a leader in the Nigerian fintech ecosystem.

For more information about PalmPay, please visit their social media platforms or website.

