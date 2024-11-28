A Glimpse of Luxury: See How Abisola Kola-Daisi Stunned at Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise [WATCH]

Connect with us

A Glimpse of Luxury: See How Abisola Kola-Daisi Stunned at Louis Vuitton Women's Cruise

4 hours ago

Nigerian fashionpreneur and first-daughter of Oyo State‘s Governor Ajimobi, Abisola Kola-Daisi attended the exclusive Louis Vuitton Women’s Cruise 2025 show tastefully clad in luxury.

She paired a black Louis Vuitton (LV) coat featuring golden buttons and a waist belt with black Jimmy Choo pumps and a white LV handbag. For glam, Abi rocked a sleek centre-parted wig with a flawless makeup featuring glossy lips.

She wrote on social media,

I was captivated by the perfect blend of elegance and innovation that the Maison @louisvuitton embodies. Each piece told a story of bold creativity and timeless beauty, leaving me inspired and excited for what’s to come.

At the beautiful Belvedere restaurant, I was immersed in the luxurious sophistication of the Cruise Spring-Summer 2025 Louis Vuitton collection – where the elegance and incredible craftsmanship of the Maison was illuminated.

Watch for a glimpse of her experience, hit the ▶ button below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Credits: @abi_kd

