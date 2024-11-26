ATAFO to Unveil SS25 Collection This Weekend, Find Out All About It Here

African luxury brand, ATAFO is proud to announce the upcoming presentation of its highly anticipated Spring-Summer ’25 collection, Synonymously Luxe, a bold celebration of sartorial elegance, impeccable craftsmanship, and elevated style.

The collection will be experienced across 2 days: an exclusive presentation inviting guests to immerse themselves in a curated multi-sensory experience, where every detail embodies timeless sophistication and a digital runway for its womenswear collection.

The physical presentation will take place on Saturday, 30th November 2024, from 4 PM to 8 PM, the event will be accessible in three meticulously crafted set times, designed to allow guests to immerse themselves in the collection. Guests will experience the pieces in an intimate and interactive format emphasizing ATAFO’s dedication to crafting garments that resonate deeply with its discerning clientele.

The digital runway will air live on Sunday, 1st of December, across ATAFO’s social media channels.

Our SS ’25 collection is beyond fashion; it’s an immersive journey into the heart of luxury. With Synonymously Luxe, you’ll see we’re constantly redefining how our customers experience our new collections, ensuring every detail of the experience captivates and inspires indulgence. Mai Atafo, Creative Director

Events Highlights

Day 1, Saturday 30th November 2024

Multi-Sensory Presentation: Guests will witness ATAFO’s Synonymously Luxe collection up close through a tailored exclusive collaboration with iconic brands, designed to engage all five senses.

The collection’s presentation will give them a chance to enjoy curated soundscapes by Bang & Olufsen, savour the refined taste of The Macallan‘s exquisite single malt, and feel the craftsmanship of ATAFO brought to life with personalized customer experiences by Providus Bank.

Immerse in the timeless fragrance of luxury perfume house, Clive Christian; Experience the vibrancy of Lush Hair and mingle in a curated social corner with Schweppes at ATAFO’s Synonymously Luxe Presentation.

Day 2, Sunday 1st December 2024

ATAFO Womenswear Runway show: Presented as a digital runway experience with curated beauty looks from Emolyne Cosmetics, airing at 6 PM across ATAFO’s social media channels.

ATAFO’s Synonymously Luxe Presentation promises to set a new benchmark in sartorial luxury, reaffirming the brand’s status as a leader in bespoke fashion. Save the date and prepare to indulge in an experience that redefines sartorial elegance.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, 30th November 2024

Time: 4 PM – 8 PM

Location: Ikoyi (Strictly by Invitation)

Date: Sunday, 1st December 2024

Time: 6 PM

Location: @ATAFO__ (Instagram)

