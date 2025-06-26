Here’s how PalmPay is helping Women Break Into the Tech Career



Choosing a career path that’s completely different from what you’ve always known? That’s hard. Trying to thrive in it? Even harder.

So when I first heard about the PalmPay Purple Women Masterclass, I was excited but also quietly terrified.

I’ve always been curious about tech. I’d seen the tweets, heard the buzz, but to me, tech just meant “hacking and coding.” And that didn’t feel like me. I never imagined it was a space I could truly belong in, but I took the leap anyway alongside 99 other women for a 3-day virtual class that would completely shift my perspective.

We didn’t just learn tech, we saw what’s possible when women lead it. Through PalmPay’s Purple Women initiative, guided by powerhouse mentors, we found skills, support, and the confidence to claim our place in fintech.

Real-World Impact: Interning at PalmPay

10 out of 100 ladies were selected for six-month internships across different departments in PalmPay. It was a chance to apply what we’d learned. A chance to grow, not just as students but as professionals.

It’s been 3 months into this journey and the experience has been mind-shaping, giving me a better perspective on my career. Interning in the HR department was more than I ever imagined. I’m getting hands-on experience with everything from hiring and onboarding to payroll, workplace policies, and creating an environment where people can truly thrive. Sure, I have filled out more spreadsheets than I can count, sometimes until my eyes crossed (laughs), but honestly, it is exciting to contribute in a space I never thought I’d be part of.

And then there’s PalmPay’s famous “no door” policy. It completely shifted the vibe, less hierarchy, more collaboration. You can literally walk up to the MD, pitch your idea, and take ownership of the results. It makes the workplace feel open, empowering, and far from toxic. I feel seen, heard, and like my voice actually matters.

Plus, the people? So kind and ridiculously polite. Everyone gets celebrated, no joke, there’s some kind of celebration in the office almost every week. It makes getting up for work each day feel less like a chore and more like something to look forward to.

I’m one of the ten. I am always reminded that “My results speak louder than my words”. So every day I show up, I am learning aspiration, resilience, perseverance, and responsibility. What started as fear is turning into purpose, what once felt impossible, now feels like just the beginning.

Looking back, I realize this journey wasn’t just about learning the ropes of HR or adapting to a new career path; it was about discovering my strength. They say a journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step…I’m glad I took that first step with PalmPay.

Sponsored Content