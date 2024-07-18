From Idea to Innovation: Discover The Growth Story of Infinix Nigeria

Infinix Nigeria has consistently set new standards in the mobile industry since its inception. Founded in 2013, Infinix is a trendy tech brand crafted for young consumers. With a presence in over 70 countries, Infinix has been dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance.

The product lineup includes smartphones, TWS earbuds, smartwatches, laptops, and smart TVs. In 2023, Infinix was recognized in Kantar and Google’s top 50 Chinese Global Brand Builders Report and ranked sixth in Fast Company’s World’s Most Innovative Companies of 2024 in the Asia-Pacific sector.

At the heart of Infinix is innovation, with the brand continually pushing the boundaries of technology. Research and development propelled and positioned Infinix ahead of trends in anticipation of consumer needs.

As the demand for Infinix products grew, so did the brand’s presence; expanding its range of smartphones to cater to different market segments. The success of the ZERO, NOTE, HOT, and SMART series cross regions has solidified the reputation of Infinix for delivering exceptional value.

Looking ahead, Infinix continues to innovate, showcasing its cutting-edge technologies like Infinix AirCharge, the Extreme-Temp Battery, and E-color Shift technology at ShowStoppers CES 2024. The brand is also dedicated to sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

A recent example of this commitment was the renovation of the ICT Student Resource Centre at the University of Ibadan, aimed at enhancing students’ academic, entrepreneurial, social, and technical skills​.

To show appreciation for their customers’ loyalty over the years, Infinix Nigeria has established July every year as its ‘Brand Month.’ This celebration is usually marked with exciting discounts and prizes, making it a special time for both the brand and its teeming customers.

This year, running from July 1st to 31st, Infinix Brand Month is offering customers opportunities to win juicy prizes when they purchase Infinix devices in-store and partake in weekly live sales on social media.

The live sales, hosted by celebrities including Bisola Aiyeola, Timini, Stan Nze, Neo Energy, and Daniel Etim-Effiong every Friday by 12noon on Instagram and TikTok, will offer discount codes of N40,000 to shop select Infinix smartphones​ across partner e-commerce platforms.

Customers who buy any Infinix device from authorized retail stores will receive instant gift items. Those who purchase the Note 40 series, Hot 40 series, or GT 20 Pro smartphones will also get a raffle ticket that qualifies them to win home electronic appliances such as Smart TVs, Generators, Microwaves, Refrigerators, Air Fryers and Washing Machines, with weekly raffle draws conducted on Infinix’s social media pages to select winners across regions.

Also, customers who purchase the Infinix GT 20 Pro will receive the Infinix XE30 Earbuds for free. The evolution of Infinix Nigeria is a testament to vision, innovation, and dedication.

From its humble beginnings to its current status as a leading mobile brand, Infinix continues to innovate, inspire, and lead the way in mobile technology.

