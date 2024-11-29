Connect with us

Movies Movies & TV Promotions

Showmax Brings Bold Women with Gripping Stories to Your Screen This December

BN TV Events Movies Style Weddings

Denzel & Pauletta Washington Redefine Chic Red Carpet Style at Gladiator II Premiere

Events Movies Movies & TV Music News Promotions

Mark Your Calendars for EWL 2024: The Best of African Film, Fashion, Music, and More

Movies Movies & TV

"God’s Wife” by Dika Ofoma to Premiere at S16 Film Festival 2024 – Watch the Trailer

Events Movies Movies & TV News Promotions

Aswad Film Festival Launches with Spotlight on Black American, European, and African Cinema

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Behind the Camera: Meet 10 Powerhouse Directors Shaping Nollywood

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Nancy Isime is Excited, Bisola Aiyeola Keeps Secrets & Mama G Returns in "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

Movies Movies & TV

Get a Sneak Peak at Kunle Afolayan's "Recall" with the Exciting New Trailer

Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Uche Montana, Uzor Arukwe, Iyabo Ojo — Meet the Star-Studded Cast of Mercy Aigbe’s "Thin Line"

Movies

Showmax Brings Bold Women with Gripping Stories to Your Screen This December

Written By Showmax
Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

This December, Showmax brings you a stellar lineup of films featuring powerful women, whether they’re saving the day or stirring chaos.

From unstoppable heroines to unforgettable villains, this festive season promises fierce performances, complex stories, and jaw-dropping twists as some of the most compelling female figures in cinema and TV dominate your screens.

Here’s your guide to the must-see female-led movies and series streaming on Showmax this December!

Eileen | Stream from Monday, 2 December

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada) stars in the chilling psychological thriller Eileen, taking on the dual role of victim and villain.

Set in 1964 Massachusetts, the film explores the twisted friendship between Eileen, a young secretary, and Rebecca, a glamorous counselor harboring a dark secret.

Hailed by Vogue as “the anti-Christmas movie you never knew you needed,” Eileen is praised for its Hitchcockian tension.

Watch the trailer here

The Killer | Stream from Monday, 2 December

Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) stars as Zee, a feared assassin known as the Queen of the Dead in Paris’s underworld. Her transformation from villain to reluctant hero begins when she spares a blind woman during a mission, triggering a chain of events that unravel her alliances.

The film also features Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy (Lupin) and Sam Worthington (Avatar) and has been lauded as “shockingly good” by IndieWire.

Watch the trailer here

A Quiet Place: Day One | First on Showmax | Stream from Friday, 20 December

Kenyan Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) leads this gripping prequel to the acclaimed horror series.

Nyong’o plays Sam, a terminally ill cancer patient navigating the chaos of New York City during the early stages of an alien invasion. The creatures’ ultra-sensitive hearing creates a tense and terrifying survival tale.

With an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Guardian calls the film “bleak, bruising, yet curiously life-affirming.”

Watch the trailer here

The Colour Purple | Stream from Monday, 23 December

The Oscar-nominated The Colour Purple tells a powerful, decades-spanning story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope.

Set in early 1900s Georgia, this musical adaptation stars Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino as Celie, a woman rising above relentless hardships with the support of unbreakable bonds.

Danielle Brooks earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia, while Taraji P. Henson shines as Shug Avery.

With an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Variety praises the film as “even more monumental than Spielberg’s version.”Watch the trailer here

You can also catch the Oscar-nominated rom-com Bridget Jones’s Diary, starring Renée Zellweger, and Back to Black, Amy Winehouse’s biography, both streaming from Monday, 30 December on Showmax.

Subscribe to the Showmax Entertainment mobile plan for N1,600 monthly or the multiple devices plan for N3,500. You can also opt for a bundle plan of Showmax Entertainment mobile and Premier League mobile for N5,400 per month. Visit www.showmax.com/ng or download the Showmax app to register and subscribe.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php