Showmax Brings Bold Women with Gripping Stories to Your Screen This December

The Killer | Stream from Monday, 2 December
Emmy nominee Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) stars as Zee, a feared assassin known as the Queen of the Dead in Paris’s underworld. Her transformation from villain to reluctant hero begins when she spares a blind woman during a mission, triggering a chain of events that unravel her alliances.
The film also features Golden Globe nominee Omar Sy (Lupin) and Sam Worthington (Avatar) and has been lauded as “shockingly good” by IndieWire.
A Quiet Place: Day One | First on Showmax | Stream from Friday, 20 December
Kenyan Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther) leads this gripping prequel to the acclaimed horror series.
Nyong’o plays Sam, a terminally ill cancer patient navigating the chaos of New York City during the early stages of an alien invasion. The creatures’ ultra-sensitive hearing creates a tense and terrifying survival tale.
With an 86% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, The Guardian calls the film “bleak, bruising, yet curiously life-affirming.”
The Colour Purple | Stream from Monday, 23 December
The Oscar-nominated The Colour Purple tells a powerful, decades-spanning story of resilience, sisterhood, and hope.
Set in early 1900s Georgia, this musical adaptation stars Grammy winner Fantasia Barrino as Celie, a woman rising above relentless hardships with the support of unbreakable bonds.
Danielle Brooks earned an Oscar nomination for her role as Sofia, while Taraji P. Henson shines as Shug Avery.
With an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, Variety praises the film as "even more monumental than Spielberg's version."
You can also catch the Oscar-nominated rom-com Bridget Jones’s Diary, starring Renée Zellweger, and Back to Black, Amy Winehouse’s biography, both streaming from Monday, 30 December on Showmax.
