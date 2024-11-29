Showmax Brings Bold Women with Gripping Stories to Your Screen This December

This December, Showmax brings you a stellar lineup of films featuring powerful women, whether they’re saving the day or stirring chaos.

From unstoppable heroines to unforgettable villains, this festive season promises fierce performances, complex stories, and jaw-dropping twists as some of the most compelling female figures in cinema and TV dominate your screens.

Here’s your guide to the must-see female-led movies and series streaming on Showmax this December!

Eileen | Stream from Monday, 2 December

Oscar winner Anne Hathaway (The Devil Wears Prada) stars in the chilling psychological thriller Eileen, taking on the dual role of victim and villain.

Set in 1964 Massachusetts, the film explores the twisted friendship between Eileen, a young secretary, and Rebecca, a glamorous counselor harboring a dark secret.

Hailed by Vogue as “the anti-Christmas movie you never knew you needed,” Eileen is praised for its Hitchcockian tension.

Watch the trailer here