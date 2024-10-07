Abuja Get Ready! The Chorus Leader 2.0 by Timi Dakolo Is Coming to You This October

Connect with us

6 hours ago

It is that time of the year! get ready for an unforgettable night of music and love celebration as the award-winning singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo performs live at the Second Edition of “The Chorus Leader; The City of Great Friends” with a repertoire of soulful melodies and captivating storytelling.

Timi Dakolo Is Heading To The City of Great Friends Abuja, October 26th On October 26, 2024, the one-day experiential concert is happening at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

This event is more than just a musical performance, it promises diverse musical medley, electrifying live band performances, showcasing the unique style and sound that have made Timi Dakolo a household name which promises to leave a lasting impression on its discerning audience.

It is about to be a night to remember! Tickets are available here or please call 07079173223 for table reservations. Grab your friends and loved ones, get ready to dance and sing your hearts out, come experience the King of Soul.

The Chorus Leader Live Abuja is sponsored by Transcorp Hilton , I Am Total Event Solutions, GTi Rides, Lona, supported by Bellanaija and AbbeySteph Global Link.

