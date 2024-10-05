Beauty and Fragrance Connoisseur Muinat Kosoko Opens Mirrors Beauty Flagship Store in Lagos and Online Store

Renowned beauty and fragrance expert Muinat Kosoko is thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Mirrors Beauty flagship store located in the heart of Lekki, Lagos, alongside the launch of the brand’s new online store.

Mirrors Beauty offers a luxurious and curated collection of beauty and fragrance products, catering to individuals who seek to express their unique allure.

Unveiling a World of Luxury and Self-Expression

Step into a realm where every glance reveals your true radiance. Mirrors Beauty is more than just a beauty brand – it’s a space where luxury and self-expression converge.

The flagship store, meticulously designed to provide a memorable shopping experience, features Instagram-worthy backdrops and a welcoming ambience, making it a perfect canvas to capture your most radiant moments.

“Our vision is to create a sanctuary where beauty meets authenticity, empowering our clients to embrace their unique essence,” says Muinat Kosoko, Founder of Mirrors Beauty. “We believe beauty is a reflection of the soul, and our collection is thoughtfully curated to inspire confidence and celebrate individuality.”

Curating Excellence, Delivering Dreams

At Mirrors Beauty, they have handpicked the crème de la crème of beauty and fragrance brands to ensure an unparalleled shopping experience. Mirrors Beauty is honoured to be an authorized distributor of prestigious international beauty and fragrance brands. Each brand has been carefully selected for its commitment to quality, luxury, and excellence.

From premium perfumes and home scents to high-end skincare, our collection reflects the finest offerings in the industry, ensuring that every client experiences unparalleled beauty and sophistication.

Visit Us In-Store and Online

The flagship store is now open at:

Location: Store F12, Lekki Town Square Mall, 8b Providence Street, Lekki, Lagos, Nigeria.

Store hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10:00 am – 7:00 pm, and Sunday, 11:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Can’t make it in person? Discover their full range and shop conveniently online at mirrorsbeauty.com.

Join the Mirrors Beauty Experience

Follow them on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook @mirrorsbeautyco for the latest updates, exclusive offers, and a glimpse into our world where beauty has no bounds.

About Mirrors Beauty

Mirrors Beauty is a luxury beauty and fragrance retailer founded by Muinat Kosoko. The brand offers a curated selection of high-quality products that inspire confidence and celebrate individuality.

From skincare and cosmetics to exclusive fragrances and home scents, Mirrors Beauty is dedicated to providing an unparalleled beauty experience for every client.

