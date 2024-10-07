Mark Your Calendars: The Life in My City Art Festival Returns With a Bang

The Life in My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) proudly announces its 17th edition, showcasing the incredible talent of young Nigerian artists.

For nearly two decades, LIMCAF has served as a platform for creativity, allowing artists to express their voices and connect with audiences locally and globally. This year’s festival will explore the theme of humanism, encouraging artists to reflect on what it means to be human in today’s world through their work.

Since its inception, LIMCAF has grown from a mission to amplify the voices of young artists into Nigeria’s longest-running youth art festival. Artists from across the country will present their unique and innovative creations, highlighting the immense potential of Nigeria’s youth. The festival will unite curators, collectors, art lovers, and influential figures, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrates diversity and the power of art to tell evolving stories.

This year, LIMCAF received over 600 submissions from across Nigeria, which have been carefully vetted in 13 exhibition centres. The Grand Finale will showcase 100 of the most talented young artists, competing for a share of 48 million Naira in prizes, with the top 6 artists earning an all-expenses-paid trip to Dak’Art in Senegal. Attendees can expect to engage with works that delve into themes of identity, community, love, struggle, and the bonds that unite us—all reflecting the essence of the human experience.

The 8-day festival will feature a diverse lineup of interactive workshops, panel discussions, and live performances. The festival is aimed at immersing visitors in a creative environment offering an opportunity to experience live exhibitions showcasing emerging Nigerian talent and engaging with thought-provoking art that challenges perceptions of life and society.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, 19th–Saturday, 26th October 2024

Venue: IMT Conference Centre, Enugu, Nigeria

Admission: FREE

Additionally, artists and entrepreneurs are invited to showcase their works and services at the Art and Craft Fair. Vendors can register for free by visiting the website or calling Kosi at 07065111131 to secure a spot.

Catch a glimpse of the exciting highlights planned for each day of the festival, here and get ready for the chance to be part of LIMCAF 2024. Experience the creativity, inspiration, and connections that make this festival a unique celebration of art and youth in Nigeria.

