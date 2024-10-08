Connect with us

Pepsodent’s ‘Talk to a Dentist’ Campaign Launches in Osun and Ondo State

4 hours ago

L-R: Program Coordinator, Senior Lecturer, and Honorary Consultant (Community Dentistry) University of Medical Sciences, Ondo, Dr. Augustine Edomwonyi; Brand Manager, Pepsodent, Mary Akindola; Program Beneficiary, Akinbobola Taiwo; Program Beneficiary, Joke Ademolu; Consumer Engagement Centre Specialist, Unilever Nigeria and Ghana, Gloria Olatunbosun; during the Pepsodent 2024 Talk to a Dentist Program held in Osun State recently

As part of its ongoing commitment to improving oral health awareness, Pepsodent, one of the leading global toothpaste brands, has launched its ‘Talk to a Dentist’ campaign in Osun and Ondo States.

The campaign, which commenced in September 2024 and will run through October 2024, will see Pepsodent, in collaboration with the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), engage various community leaders, including the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, who warmly welcomed the initiative.

Speaking about the campaign, Oiza Gyang, Marketing Head of Oral Care at Unilever Nigeria, explained that the initiative was designed to democratise access to dental care by offering free consultations and treatments.

“This innovative approach empowers more people to prioritise their oral health. With 3.9 billion people worldwide affected by tooth decay, it is heartening to see Pepsodent leading the fight against oral diseases in Nigeria by providing free oral health education, screenings, and treatments,” Gyang said.

She emphasised Pepsodent’s commitment to addressing the prevalent lack of access to dental services in Nigeria, a situation that has resulted in untreated conditions such as cavities, significantly affecting quality of life and productivity.

“It is imperative for everyone to take oral hygiene seriously. Limited access to dental care has led to a rise in preventable oral health issues,” she added.

Gyang also acknowledged the vital role the NDA has played in addressing these challenges, highlighting that Pepsodent’s partnership with dental professionals for community engagement and treatment has empowered millions of Nigerians to improve their dental hygiene. She further noted that the nationwide rollout of the campaign is a major step in positioning Pepsodent as a leader in democratising access to dental care.

Mary Gbemisola Akindola, Brand Manager for Pepsodent, reiterated the brand’s commitment to eradicating oral diseases through its partnership with the NDA.

“With a dentist-to-population ratio of 1:54,000 in Nigeria—far above the World Health Organisation’s recommendation of 1:7,500—many Nigerians would not receive necessary dental care without programs like this,” Akindola said.

Also speaking, the President of the Nigerian Dental Association (NDA), Dr Tope Adeyemi, stated that Unilever’s contribution to improving oral health through oral hygiene and health services in Nigeria cannot be overemphasised, given their investment in this and other lofty initiatives for many years. Dr. Adeyemi said the association would continue to work closely with Unilever to advance oral health care nationwide.

“Over the years, the association has been involved in various outreach programs and campaigns to raise awareness about oral health. We have organised free dental clinics and oral hygiene education programs for schools and underserved and underprivileged communities. These initiatives have contributed significantly to improving access to oral health care and oral health literacy in Nigeria,” he said.

The ‘Talk to a Dentist’ campaign has visited various local government areas in Ondo and Osun States, including Okitipupa, Ondo West, Akure South, Odigbo, Ife Central, Ife East, Ife North, and Osogbo.

