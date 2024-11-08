Join the Change: The 8th Annual Sustainability Table Series is Here!

Africa’s leading minds will convene at the 8th Annual Sustainability Table Series (STS) on November 28th at The Civic Centre, Lagos. This year’s theme, “Navigating Challenges and Leveraging Opportunities in a Reforming Economy to Achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs),” will explore innovative solutions to Africa’s pressing sustainability issues, including economic growth, decarbonization, and climate resilience.

Organised by the Avant-Garde Sustainability Foundation, STS 2024 will convene prominent voices to discuss practical strategies for achieving the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The series has established itself as a leading platform for fostering cross-sector partnerships and driving impactful initiatives that address the social, environmental, and economic dimensions of sustainable development.

This year’s convener, Temilade Denton commented,

“As we face the intersecting challenges of economic growth, social responsibility, and environmental preservation, we need both a bold approach and a set of decisive action to chart a sustainable future. STS 2024 offers a unique opportunity for changemakers from all sectors to come together, share knowledge, and create solutions that not only drive progress but safeguard the future of our communities and our planet, commented the Principal Consultant, Avant-Garde Innovation and Technology Services.”

The esteemed lineup of speakers for this year’s event brings together a diverse array of leaders, each driving impact across various sectors. Among them are:

Frank Eggmann , Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos

, Consul General of Switzerland in Lagos Mohamad Darwish , Chief Executive Officer of IHS (Nigeria)

, Chief Executive Officer of (Nigeria) Dr. Olufolake Abdulrazaq , First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum.

, First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of the Nigeria Governors’ Spouses Forum. Joining them are Etemore Glover , CEO of Impact Investors Foundation

, CEO of Senator Yunus Akintunde , representing Oyo Senatorial District and Chair of the Senate Committee on Environment

, representing Oyo Senatorial District and Chair of the Senate Committee on Environment Ayaan Adam, Senior Director at Africa Finance Corporation (AFC) & CEO of AFC’s wholly owned subsidiary, AFC Capital Partners.

New Highlights and Key Initiatives

This year’s STS will introduce several exciting additions. The launch of the 2023 Sustainability Table Discourse Series Monograph will capture insights and best practices from previous sessions, offering a valuable resource for those involved in sustainability efforts.

The event will also feature a Pitch Competition, aimed at empowering young innovators with funding, mentorship, and incubation support to develop solutions for environmental sustainability.

The series will feature an array of strategic focus areas, each providing a comprehensive perspective on sustainability challenges and solutions. This year’s discussions will focus on critical themes driving sustainable progress across industries and societies.

Topics include Sustainable Economic Development, which will explore strategies for inclusive growth that foster resilience and adaptability in today’s evolving global economy. Climate Change Adaptation and Mitigation will emphasize localized strategies to address pressing climate action needs.

Digital Transformation for Sustainability will examine how technology can enhance sustainable practices, aligning with SDG 9 (Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure).

The agenda also emphasizes Capacity Building and Education, highlighting the importance of knowledge-sharing and skill development to empower communities, in alignment with SDG 4 (Quality Education). Further discussions on the Integration of the Orange Economy will showcase the cultural and creative sectors as drivers of innovation, job creation, and sustainable urban growth.

In addition, Partnerships for Sustainable Development will emphasize fostering multi-stakeholder collaboration among governments, businesses, civil society, and international organizations to advance SDG efforts. Finally, Policy and Regulatory Frameworks will highlight the critical need for supportive policies that promote sustainable practices, innovation, and investment aligned with the SDGs.

Policy Priorities

This year’s STS will address several policy-related issues crucial to sustainable development, including:

Incentives for Circular Economy Adoption: Advocating for fiscal policies that encourage businesses to adopt circular economy principles.

Advocating for fiscal policies that encourage businesses to adopt circular economy principles. Support for the Orange Economy: Promoting policies to strengthen the cultural and creative industries as economic growth drivers.

Promoting policies to strengthen the cultural and creative industries as economic growth drivers. Investment in Green Infrastructure: Advocating for sustainable infrastructure projects, such as renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings, and waste management systems.

Advocating for sustainable infrastructure projects, such as renewable energy, energy-efficient buildings, and waste management systems. Social Protection and Inclusion: Addressing gaps in social safety nets to ensure equitable access to resources.

Stakeholder Engagement in Policymaking: Promoting inclusive policy-making that involves a range of stakeholders, including community organizations and businesses.

Participants can look forward to a dynamic environment for networking, collaboration, and knowledge sharing, with sessions designed to deliver actionable outcomes that drive meaningful change beyond the event.

STS 2024 is dedicated to fostering a community of changemakers committed to reshaping industries, influencing policy, and advancing sustainable development that is both economically viable and environmentally responsible.

The conversation starts now! Register for STS 2024 and join Africa’s leading minds here. For more information or media inquiries, please send an email to [email protected].

STS 2024 is proudly supported by leading sustainability champions: IHS (Nigeria), UNILEVER Nigeria, and Ekiti State Government.

