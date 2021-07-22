Connect with us

Meet Dflex, the Nigerian Contortionist who wowed Judges on "America’s Got Talent"

This Nigerian contortionist, known by his stage name, Dflex is getting his well-deserved spot in the limelight following his America’s Got Talent audition.

Real name Oyindamola Kolawole, came all the way from Nigeria to showcase his contortion.

During his audition, Dflex showed off his impressive skills and wowed judges Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara.

Watch Dflex’s performance below.

Check out these photos of Dflex doing his thing:

