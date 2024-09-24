Love Connect Debuts in United Kingdom: A Maiden Edition for Couples by Tobi Yusuf of Riah Events and Weddings

The London-based events and wedding planner Tobi Yusuf recently brought together couples from across the United Kingdom in an exquisite setting of romance, elegance, and heartfelt connection at The Langley Hotel in Buckinghamshire, United Kingdom.

As a married mother of three who balances a pharmaceutical career with her thriving event planning business, Tobi Yusuf, of RIAH Events and Weddings is renowned for orchestrating celebrity events, including Rita Dominic’s white wedding in England and Stefflon Don’s birthday celebration, has proven that passion and dedication can indeed create magic.

Her expertise transcends borders, with opportunities to have planned destination weddings and parties in Greece, Portugal, Spain, Nigeria, Turkey, Dubai, Cape Verde, Marrakech and Armenia among her many accomplishments.

RIAH Events and Weddings earned her different recognitions and awards including Prestige Award – London Event Planner 2021 and Lux Life – Most Trusted Wedding Planning Business 2023.

She also recently appeared in the popular UK TV series “Get out of me ears” alongside celebrities like Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Craig David, and Ant and Dec.

Speaking about her passion for events and wedding planning, she explained that she developed the natural talent for planning and hosting events while growing up in a large family where celebrations were a constant.

These early experiences, coupled with a knack for preparation and love of connecting with people, have further developed her capacity and earned her unparalleled credibility in the industry.

Explaining the motive behind Love Connect, Tobi Yusuf explained that the idea came from her experience of the strain of unmet expectations in the early days of her marriage,

However, inviting friends over for dinner to share her feelings revealed that she wasn’t alone in these struggles and this led to the creation of RIAH Events and Weddings’ sister brand, Love Connect, she said.

She explained further that the debut of Love Connect was meticulously planned over two years, culminating in a flawless event.

Love Connect is a safe space for both singles and couples to openly share their stories, bond, and work towards stronger, healthier relationships. The cornerstone of every successful relationship, as experts emphasise, is communication. Learning to communicate effectively can transform relationships, paving the way for deeper emotional and physical intimacy, the entrepreneur advised.

At the event, where her husband joined her as host, couples enjoyed an array of activities designed to foster open communication and connection. Through guided workshops, Q&A sessions, practical scenarios, and fun activities, participants left feeling more heard, validated, and connected to their partners.

The event was capped with a beautiful dinner and ample networking opportunities.

The Sicily-themed event was a testament to Tobi’s attention to detail. From the thoughtful gift ideas to the stunning decorations, delicious food, and well-chosen props, every element contributed to the enchanting atmosphere.

She expressed gratitude to her vendors for bringing her vision to life, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all attendees.

Glowing in the euphoria of the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the maiden edition of Love Connect, the proprietor of RIAH Events and Weddings promises to return sooner than anticipated with another exceptional experience.

Stay connected to @riahevents_weddingplanner and @lc.loveconnect on Instagram for more updates on future events and behind-the-scenes looks at Tobi’s latest projects.

