DJ Cuppy Becomes the First Nigerian to Host the UNGA Opening – And She Did It in Style

Over the weekend, DJ Cuppy hosted the opening session at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), making her the first Nigerian to ever do so.

Dressed in a colourful outfit, DJ Cuppy captivated the audience at Youth Action Day with a powerful keynote speech that ignited a sense of unity. Her inspiring words led the entire assembly in a rousing chant, and she concluded the event with a high-energy musical performance.

Attendees included notable figures like José Maria Neves, President of Cape Verde, and Felipe Paullier, the Assistant Secretary-General for Youth Affairs.

Her father, billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, expressed his pride on X (formerly Twitter), stating, “Overwhelmed with pride as my daughter makes history as the first Nigerian to host the UN General Assembly opening session.”

Recently, DJ Cuppy launched the ‘Cuppy Fund‘ to support talented African students pursuing their education at New York University (NYU).