DJ Cuppy Launches ‘Cuppy Fund’ to Support African Students at New York University

DJ Cuppy, DJ and philanthropist, has just unveiled her latest philanthropic endeavour: the Cuppy Fund. This exciting new initiative aims to provide financial support to African students pursuing their studies at New York University (NYU).

DJ Cuppy, who has always been passionate about education and giving back to her community, expressed her enthusiasm for the Cuppy Fund in an Instagram post: “So proud to launch the Cuppy Fund for African students at New York University!” The fund is designed to make quality education more accessible to talented African students on a global stage. It’s a fantastic opportunity for these students to reach their full potential and contribute to the development of the African continent.

One of the the many voices who congratulated DJ Cuppy on the launch was chess champion and Guinness World Record holder, Tunde Onakoya. He praised Cuppy for her efforts, saying, “Congratulations @cuppymusic on the launch of your scholarship fund for African students at New York University. Thank you for walking through the door and leaving it open for others. Super proud.”

Check out DJ Cuppy sharing more about the Cuppy Fund below: