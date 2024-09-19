Connect with us

BN TV Inspired Music

DJ Cuppy Launches ‘Cuppy Fund’ to Support African Students at New York University

BN TV Music

10 Wizkid Songs We’ll Always Have on Repeat

BN TV Music

Shekhinah's Stirring Acoustic Performance of "Steady" is Must Watch!

BN TV Inspired

#HerMoneyHerPower: This is What Women’s Economic Power Means to Hilda Baci

BN TV Music

Watch Ada Ehi & Joe Praize Celebrate Divine Victory in “Game Changer”

BN TV Music

Dotti The Deity & Wizard Chan Serenade with “Hello Sisi” at Glitch Africa Session

BN TV Music

Qing Madi Navigates Fame and Love in New “Sins For U” Video

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Spotify Africa Celebrates 10 Years of Wizkid's "Ojuelegba" with Special Tribute

BN TV Music

From Market Traders to Hawkers: BNXN’s "Phenomena" Lyric Video Celebrates Everyday People

BN TV Scoop

Tems Throws Ceremonial First Pitch at White Sox Game—Watch the Moment

BN TV

DJ Cuppy Launches ‘Cuppy Fund’ to Support African Students at New York University

Avatar photo

Published

8 hours ago

 on

DJ Cuppy, DJ and philanthropist, has just unveiled her latest philanthropic endeavour: the Cuppy Fund. This exciting new initiative aims to provide financial support to African students pursuing their studies at New York University (NYU).

DJ Cuppy, who has always been passionate about education and giving back to her community, expressed her enthusiasm for the Cuppy Fund in an Instagram post: “So proud to launch the Cuppy Fund for African students at New York University!”

The fund is designed to make quality education more accessible to talented African students on a global stage. It’s a fantastic opportunity for these students to reach their full potential and contribute to the development of the African continent.

One of the the many voices who congratulated DJ Cuppy on the launch was chess champion and Guinness World Record holder, Tunde Onakoya. He praised Cuppy for her efforts, saying, “Congratulations @cuppymusic on the launch of your scholarship fund for African students at New York University. Thank you for walking through the door and leaving it open for others. Super proud.”

Check out DJ Cuppy sharing more about the Cuppy Fund below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cuppy (@cuppymusic)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php