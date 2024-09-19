HerMoneyHerPower: This is What Women’s Economic Power Means to Hilda Baci

Imagine a world where women, especially young women, can shape their lives on their own terms—where they fall in love freely, live without societal expectations, and break free from the stereotypes that often accompany being a woman.

This is the world of Hilda Baci, the renowned chef who gained widespread attention after breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with an impressive 93 hours and 11 minutes. Yet, Hilda’s journey to success started long before this achievement. Thanks to her mother, who she says instilled the belief that financial independence equals freedom, Hilda has been building her own path and living life on her terms—free from reliance on others in both her personal and professional life.

This message is at the heart of the ongoing #HerMoneyHerPower campaign, a partnership between BellaNaija and The She Tank. The campaign focuses on conversations around women’s economic power, its role in advancing gender equality, and its significance in creating a more equitable society.

Since achieving her Guinness World Record, Hilda Baci has further expanded her financial freedom. She now manages a range of businesses, including cooking classes with a strong following. To Hilda, women’s economic power is key to unlocking their potential. This enabled her realise her dreams and gave her the confidence to stand tall in spaces where she once felt out of place.

“Financial freedom is something that has given me, my mum and can give you too the power to face any situation,” Hilda shares.

Watch Hilda Baci share what women’s economic power means to her: