Hilda Baci Is Officially A Guinness World Record Holder!

Guinness World Records has officially confirmed that Nigerian chef and restaurateur Hilda Baci has broken the record for the longest cooking marathon (individual) with a time of 93 hours and 11 minutes.

Hilda started her four-day cook-a-thon on Thursday, May 11, and continued through Monday, May 15. She attempted to set a record of 100 hours.

According to Guinness World Records, “Almost seven hours were deducted from her final total because she mistakenly took extra minutes for one of her rest breaks early on in the attempt.

After reviewing all the footage, we’re delighted to announce that Hilda Baci is the new record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual) 💫 Watch the video to find out the official time we’ve awarded Hilda and read the full explanation below 👇 pic.twitter.com/bf352ndxWO — Guinness World Records (@GWR) June 13, 2023

As with all ‘longest marathon’ records, the participant is permitted a five-minute rest break for every continuous hour of activity. These rest breaks can accumulate if not taken. They were the only times Hilda could use the bathroom or sleep during the attempt.”

The previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes was held by the Indian chef Lata Tondon in 2019.

