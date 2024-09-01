Connect with us

Hilda Baci Talks Self-Care & Intentional Living on Episode 10 of “Spa With Osas”

In Episode 10 of “Spa With Osas,” a show dedicated to self-care, self-love, and self-awareness, host Osas Ighodaro is joined by Hilda Baci, renowned chef, restaurateur, and Guinness World Record holder for the longest cooking marathon (individual). The two explore Beauty Secrets Spa together while engaging in a meaningful conversation about the importance of self-care.

Hilda Baci shares her perspective that self-care isn’t limited to physical activities. She emphasises the importance of taking short, mindful breaks from work to protect her mental health, working at her own pace, and surrounding herself with people who make her feel comfortable. Her approach to self-care is intentional, focusing on maintaining peace and balance in her life.

After their insightful discussion, Osas and Hilda tour the spa and indulge in relaxing treatments.

Watch the episode below:

