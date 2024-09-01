Ada Ehi & Mercy Chinwo Deliver a Stirring Gospel Anthem with “Yes Sir”

Gospel artists Ada Ehi and Mercy Chinwo have joined forces for their inspiring new single, “Yes Sir,” a song that embodies consecration and surrender to Jesus Christ.

“Yes Sir” is a scriptural anthem of affirmation and declarations, celebrating unwavering faith and absolute confidence in the infallible Word of God. The song serves as a response of faith, offering strength and reassurance when life’s trials seem overwhelming.

Reflecting on the song, Ada Ehi shares, “Today I share with you ‘YES SIR,’ a heart cry of surrender and consecration to the will and divine purpose of our Lord and Savior Jesus, the eternal redeemer. We must all come to the point in our lives where our desire is dethroned and the Lord’s will enthroned.”

Enjoy!