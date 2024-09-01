Connect with us

Ada Ehi & Mercy Chinwo Deliver a Stirring Gospel Anthem with "Yes Sir"

Get Cooking with Telande World's Flavour-Packed Crab Sauce Recipe

Watch Angélique Kidjo & Davido Bring "Joy" to Life in Their New Visualiser

CKay Returns with Playful New Single "Egwu Eji"

Zlatan Ibile Turns Up the Vibes in His New Single "Till Thy Kingdom Come"

Watch Dianne Russet’s Feature Film "Love Notes" Starring Beverly Osu, Kunle Remi, Tina Mba & More

"You'll See More of Us"—Chinwe & Zion Are Moving Forward After Their Eviction | Life After #BBNaija

Jade Osiberu Announces "Christmas in Lagos": A Star-Studded Nollywood Holiday Romance

Yemi Alade’s “Ije Love” Is the Romantic Anthem We All Need

Four Years Later, Simi & Ladipoe Return for "Know You II" | Watch the New Video

Ada Ehi & Mercy Chinwo Deliver a Stirring Gospel Anthem with “Yes Sir”

Published

5 seconds ago

 on

Gospel artists Ada Ehi and Mercy Chinwo have joined forces for their inspiring new single, “Yes Sir,” a song that embodies consecration and surrender to Jesus Christ.

“Yes Sir” is a scriptural anthem of affirmation and declarations, celebrating unwavering faith and absolute confidence in the infallible Word of God. The song serves as a response of faith, offering strength and reassurance when life’s trials seem overwhelming.

Reflecting on the song, Ada Ehi shares, “Today I share with you ‘YES SIR,’ a heart cry of surrender and consecration to the will and divine purpose of our Lord and Savior Jesus, the eternal redeemer. We must all come to the point in our lives where our desire is dethroned and the Lord’s will enthroned.”

Enjoy!

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

