Connect with us

BN TV Music

Ada Ehi’s New Single "Definitely" Celebrates Unwavering Faith

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook's Easy Homemade Milk Ice Cream is A Perfect Weekend Indulgence

BN TV Music

Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in "Work Me Out" Music Video

BN TV Music

Amazon Music Unveils "Ayra Starr: Dare to Dream"—A New Documentary on Her Rise to Fame

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

BN TV Music

Watch Sinach & Da'dra Greathouse Lead Worship in "I Bow" Music Video

BN TV Music

Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi's Musical Journey on her First Date on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Beauty BN TV News Style Sweet Spot

South-Sudanese Supermodel, Adut Akech Bior Announces Pregnancy in Vogue Exclusive

BN TV Cuisine

Your Rice & Beans Just Got Better With Joyful Cook's Local Sauce Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV

Life Before #BBNaija: Wanni x Handi, the Energetic Twin DJs with the Ever-So-Bubbly Set

BN TV

Ada Ehi’s New Single “Definitely” Celebrates Unwavering Faith

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Gospel artist, Ada Ehi has dropped a new single “Definitely” with an accompanying music video. “This is a song for those whose trust is in the name of the Lord Jesus,” Ada says about the song.

“Definitely” is a scriptural song of affirmation and declarations, a celebration of our absolute confidence in the infallible word of God. A response of faith when life’s trials seem to challenge you. It is a declaration of unwavering faith and triumph, as Ada Ehi expresses profound gratitude and assurance in God’s power and her position in Christ.

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing
css.php