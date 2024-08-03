Ada Ehi’s New Single “Definitely” Celebrates Unwavering Faith

Gospel artist, Ada Ehi has dropped a new single “Definitely” with an accompanying music video. “This is a song for those whose trust is in the name of the Lord Jesus,” Ada says about the song.

“Definitely” is a scriptural song of affirmation and declarations, a celebration of our absolute confidence in the infallible word of God. A response of faith when life’s trials seem to challenge you. It is a declaration of unwavering faith and triumph, as Ada Ehi expresses profound gratitude and assurance in God’s power and her position in Christ.

Watch the video below: