Joyful Cook’s Easy Homemade Milk Ice Cream is A Perfect Weekend Indulgence

Having ice cream on a sunny Saturday afternoon is a delightful way to enjoy your weekend. Making it at home is not only fun but also a cost-effective way to indulge. In this video, Joyful Cook shows you how to create a delicious Milk Ice Cream that you can’t resist, using simple ingredients.

She uses 4 egg yolks, 2 cups of milk, half a cup of sugar, 2 tablespoons of condensed milk, 1 cup of powdered milk, and 1 cup of heavy whipping cream. Joyful Cook breaks down the process into easy and straightforward steps, ensuring that anyone can follow along and make their own creamy, homemade milk ice cream.

Watch how she makes it below: