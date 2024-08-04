Did Trevor Noah Answer Your Question About South Africa? Find Out Here

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Hey BNers,

Emmy-winning Trevor Noah is answering FAQs on South Africa from fans across the globe in an impressive new Ad titled Welcome To South Africa, brought to you by TBCSA in association with TOMSA.

Explore the beauty of Trevor’s homeland from the vibrant cities to the breathtaking wildlife; experience the magic of this incredible African country, discover hidden gems and fantastic landscapes where you can create memories that will last a lifetime. South Africa: It’s more than a destination, it’s an adventure. Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Trevor Noah (@trevornoah)

Now that Trevor has answered your questions, when are you visiting South Africa?

Credit: @trevornoah

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

