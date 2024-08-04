Connect with us

BN TV Events Movies Nollywood Style

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at 'The Betrayed' Movie Premiere in Lagos

BN TV Music

Nosa & Abbey Ojomu Ignite Revival with "Deep Calleth" from TSOAK Sessions

BN TV Living TRAVEL

Did Trevor Noah Answer Your Question About South Africa? Find Out Here

BN TV Cuisine

Joyful Cook's Easy Homemade Milk Ice Cream is A Perfect Weekend Indulgence

BN TV Music

Ada Ehi’s New Single "Definitely" Celebrates Unwavering Faith

BN TV Music

Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in "Work Me Out" Music Video

BN TV Music

Amazon Music Unveils "Ayra Starr: Dare to Dream"—A New Documentary on Her Rise to Fame

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

BN TV Music

Watch Sinach & Da'dra Greathouse Lead Worship in "I Bow" Music Video

BN TV Music

Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi's Musical Journey on her First Date on "Is This Seat Taken?"

BN TV

BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at ‘The Betrayed’ Movie Premiere in Lagos

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The Betrayed movie premiere was more than a cinematic event; it was a runway showcase of Nollywood‘s fine style.

Get ready to have your jaw dropped by the stunning red carpet looks your favourite stars rocked. From head-to-toe glam like Uche Montana‘s pepper red dress with a nude illusion corset to unexpected fashion risks like Mike Afolarin‘s 2-toned locs and Daniel Etim Effiong‘s shimmery pants, celebrities brought their chic game to the red carpet.

We captured the trends, triumphs, and talking points of the night in our exclusive coverage. Hit the ▶ button below to see the lewks that caught our eyes at the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Produced by Inkblot and directed by Zulumoke Oyibo, The Betrayed Movie launched in cinemas on August 2nd, starring Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Jemima Osunde, Ibrahim Suleiman, Adunni Ade, Vine Olugu, Stephanie Zibili, Aderonke Onuoha, Darasimi Nadi, and Michael Akpujiha JNR.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

Star Features

Today’s “Doing Life With…” Rach Idowu Looks Into What it Means to Live With ADHD

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing
css.php