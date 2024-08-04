BN Red Carpet Fab: Uche Montana & Nollywood Stars at ‘The Betrayed’ Movie Premiere in Lagos

“The Betrayed“ movie premiere was more than a cinematic event; it was a runway showcase of Nollywood‘s fine style.

Get ready to have your jaw dropped by the stunning red carpet looks your favourite stars rocked. From head-to-toe glam like Uche Montana‘s pepper red dress with a nude illusion corset to unexpected fashion risks like Mike Afolarin‘s 2-toned locs and Daniel Etim Effiong‘s shimmery pants, celebrities brought their chic game to the red carpet.

We captured the trends, triumphs, and talking points of the night in our exclusive coverage. Hit the ▶ button below to see the lewks that caught our eyes at the event:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Produced by Inkblot and directed by Zulumoke Oyibo, The Betrayed Movie launched in cinemas on August 2nd, starring Uche Montana, Gabriel Afolayan, Jemima Osunde, Ibrahim Suleiman, Adunni Ade, Vine Olugu, Stephanie Zibili, Aderonke Onuoha, Darasimi Nadi, and Michael Akpujiha JNR.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!