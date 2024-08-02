Connect with us

Music

Jaywon’s New "Evergreen" Album Features Spyro, Oladips, Blaq Jerzee & More

BN TV Music

Shenseea & Wizkid Team Up in "Work Me Out" Music Video

BN TV Music

Amazon Music Unveils "Ayra Starr: Dare to Dream"—A New Documentary on Her Rise to Fame

Music

Watch Bien, Adekunle Gold & ShineTTW in "Wahala" Music Video

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Celebrating Onyeka Onwenu, the Multitalented Icon Who Harmonised Love and Resilience Through Art

BN TV Music

Watch Sinach & Da'dra Greathouse Lead Worship in "I Bow" Music Video

BN TV Music

Take a Deep Dive into Qing Madi's Musical Journey on her First Date on "Is This Seat Taken?"

Music Scoop

“Sonorous, Enigmatic and Enchanting” — Godwin Obaseki, Oby Ezekwesili Honour the Life of Onyeka Onwenu

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr Shines in "Commas" Live Performance at Vevo Studio

BN TV Music

Kcee Drops Upbeat Music Video for "Obalende"

Music

Jaywon’s New “Evergreen” Album Features Spyro, Oladips, Blaq Jerzee & More

Avatar photo

Published

44 mins ago

 on

Jaywon has released a new album titled “Evergreen.” A 14-track album, “Evergreen” features collaborations from artists such as Spyro, Oladips, Magnito, Olakira, Blaq Jerzee, and others. The album is his fifth, after “Jahbahlee” released in 2022.

Speaking about the new album, Jaywon…

I’ve had the privilege of embarking on a journey of self-discovery and artistic growth. In recent years, I’ve faced challenges, overcome obstacles, and experienced the thrill of creative expression.

This album is a labour of love, born from a deep desire to push the boundaries of music and create a timeless masterpiece. My goal is to leave an indelible mark on the music world, transcending eras and genres.

With humility, I’m thrilled to share this project with you, and I hope you feel the same excitement and anticipation. My hope is that you’ll enjoy the experience, regardless of the journey that brought it to you.

Stream the album below:

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Financial Jennifer: Understanding Stock Investing and Why Nigerian Banks Are Selling Shares

Aderonke Adesola is Promoting the Yoruba Language & Gender Equality in Sports Media

Adesewa Olofinko: The Influence of Pan-African Women Organisation in Shaping Africa’s Narrative

Pemi Aguda, Samuel Kolawole, Uche Okonkwo & Others Shortlisted for The 2024 Caine Prize for African Writing

Temitope Senbanjo on How She Built Solid Relationships in Today’s “Work & Life in Dubai”
css.php