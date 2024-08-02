Jaywon’s New “Evergreen” Album Features Spyro, Oladips, Blaq Jerzee & More

Jaywon has released a new album titled “Evergreen.” A 14-track album, “Evergreen” features collaborations from artists such as Spyro, Oladips, Magnito, Olakira, Blaq Jerzee, and others. The album is his fifth, after “Jahbahlee” released in 2022.

I’ve had the privilege of embarking on a journey of self-discovery and artistic growth. In recent years, I’ve faced challenges, overcome obstacles, and experienced the thrill of creative expression.

This album is a labour of love, born from a deep desire to push the boundaries of music and create a timeless masterpiece. My goal is to leave an indelible mark on the music world, transcending eras and genres.

With humility, I’m thrilled to share this project with you, and I hope you feel the same excitement and anticipation. My hope is that you’ll enjoy the experience, regardless of the journey that brought it to you.