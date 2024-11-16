Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful “Stand By You” Music Video

Spyro returns with an emotional video for his latest single, “Stand By You,” a tribute to soldiers who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. In the video, Spyro portrays a soldier who stands by his comrade through thick and thin. Even when tragedy strikes, their bond remains unbreakable.

Spyro shares the inspiration behind the video,

I created this video to honor the brave soldiers we have lost. They sacrificed their lives for our safety and stood by us; now it’s our turn to stand by them.

The song speaks to the power of friendship, with lines like, “My padi, you dey cover me, when I weak, you dey ginger me, I no too dey bother when you dey by me.” It’s a beautiful reminder of loyalty, support, and the importance of having someone to lean on, especially in the hardest times.

Watch the emotional visuals for “Stand By You” below