Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful "Stand By You" Music Video

From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri's Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso's "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

Get Ready for "Morayo"—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

Mavin Records Debuts Short Film "Chapter EX" Starring Tomi Ojo & Deji Osikoya | Watch Now

Morravey Brings the Heat to Glitch Africa with a Live Performance of "Ifineme"

Flashback Vibes! The Debut Hits of Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, Rema & Chike That Still Have Us Dancing

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Spyro returns with an emotional video for his latest single, “Stand By You,” a tribute to soldiers who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice. In the video, Spyro portrays a soldier who stands by his comrade through thick and thin. Even when tragedy strikes, their bond remains unbreakable.

Spyro shares the inspiration behind the video,

I created this video to honor the brave soldiers we have lost. They sacrificed their lives for our safety and stood by us; now it’s our turn to stand by them.

The song speaks to the power of friendship, with lines like, “My padi, you dey cover me, when I weak, you dey ginger me, I no too dey bother when you dey by me.” It’s a beautiful reminder of loyalty, support, and the importance of having someone to lean on, especially in the hardest times.

Watch the emotional visuals for “Stand By You” below

 

