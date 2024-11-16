Connect with us

BN TV Cuisine

Kickstart Your Lazy Saturday with a Delicious Sausage & Egg Breakfast from Sweet Adjeley

BN TV Music

Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

BN TV Music

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

BN TV Music

Spyro Pays Tribute to Fallen Heroes in Powerful "Stand By You" Music Video

BN TV Inspired Scoop

From Lithuania With Checkmate: Tunde Onakoya Wins 10-Player Chess Match

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

What's New with Jenifa? Watch the Exciting Teaser for "Everybody Loves Jenifa"

BN TV Movies & TV

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

BN TV Movies Movies & TV Nollywood

Rita Dominic Stars in Shirley Frimpong-Manso’s "Two of a Kind" | Watch Trailer

BN TV Music

Reekado Banks Celebrates Independence in New Single "Solo"

BN TV Music

Get Ready for "Morayo"—Wizkid Drops Official Trailer Ahead of Album Release

BN TV

Kickstart Your Lazy Saturday with a Delicious Sausage & Egg Breakfast from Sweet Adjeley

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Saturdays are made for relaxing, right? And what better way to kick off your lazy day than with a quick, easy, and delicious breakfast? Sweet Adjeley has the perfect recipe for you—simple, yet full of flavour that’ll leave you feeling satisfied.

Picture this: fluffy eggs, sizzling sausage, and a mix of carrots, onions, tomatoes, and a little habanero for that perfect kick of spice. Top it all off with fresh spring onions. It’s the kind of breakfast that’s just right for those slow mornings when you want something tasty without the stress.

This meal is savoury, satisfying, and super easy to make, so you can spend more time enjoying your weekend and less time in the kitchen. What’s not to love?

Ready for breakfast? Watch the full recipe below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php