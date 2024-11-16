Connect with us

BN TV

Peruzzi & Olamide Bring the Streets to Life in "Jah Love" Video

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Peruzzi and Olamide, have teamed up to share a strong message of faith and resilience in their latest single, “Jah Love.” Produced by iRockClassic, the song is all about staying strong, believing in yourself, and pushing through life’s challenges.

The video takes us straight to the streets, showing raw, real scenes that capture the essence of the hood. With lyrics like “Jah love never fail me yet, I don’t need to beat up myself Or see doings make I come dey vex Cos even if e never set Jah love never fail me yet.” They remind listeners that even in the toughest times, faith is what keeps everything together.

This track isn’t just music—it’s an anthem that makes you pause, reflect, and stay inspired on your journey.

Check out the visuals for “Jah Love” below

