Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” Video is a Beautiful Tribute to God’s Faithfulness | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Anendlessocean has just released the video for his single “Gratitude,” a tribute to God for life blessings. The video captures him surrounded by friends, sharing joyful moments, including light-hearted chess games with chess master Tunde Onakoya.

“Gratitude,” from his latest album “OCTAGON“, is an expression of thankfulness for God’s unwavering faithfulness. As Anendlessocean describes it, the album is a “Praise & Adoration” project, and “Gratitude” is a perfect reflection of that.

The visuals for “Gratitude” were directed by Yoma Ahweyevu and produced by Oritsematosan and Emorinken Victor.

Watch Anendlessocean’s “Gratitude” below

