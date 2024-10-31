Praise & Adoration in Every Track! Anendlessocean’s “OCTAGON” Is Here

Few months after the release of his EP “Hexagon“, Anendlessocean is back with his second project of the year, and fans are in for a wonderful experience. “OCTAGON,” a heartfelt album rooted in praise and worship, brings together ten powerful tracks that invite listeners into a space of devotion and reflection.

“OCTAGON” dives deep with tracks like “Signs,” “D2D,” “Jesus,” and “Gratitude,” each carrying its own unique vibe while centring on themes of praise, worship, and spiritual growth. Anendlessocean’s sound breathes fresh life into every melody, making this album much more than just a listening experience—it’s an invitation to connect on a deeper level.

Known for his soulful sounds and deep-rooted messages, Anendlessocean "This is of Praise & Adoration," he says of the album.

Listen to “OCTAGON“ below: