Yemi Alade Brings the Essence of Royalty to "Ki Lo Wa Wa"—Watch the Video

It's Here! The Smart Money Woman Season 2 Brings All the Drama, Glow-Ups & Sisterhood Goals We Love

Alex Iwobi's Got a New Game—Music! Watch "Wat's Luv?" Now

"Society Should Not Decide for You"— Emem Ime Okwuche on Why Women Need to Be More Assertive | #HerMoneyHerPower

Get the Scoop on Keke Palmer's New Book, "Master of Me" & Her Journey Through Fame

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

Tiwa Savage Says it Like it is: "I'm the Big 1!"

Your White Rice Will Thank You for Sweet Adjeley's Authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew!

Watch Tiwa Savage Reveal the Inspiration for "Forgiveness" on Tacha's Show

"What Are We Even Fighting For?" – Tiwa Savage Drops Emotional Video for "Forgiveness"

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Fresh off the release of her latest album “Rebel Queen,” Yemi Alade is back with the music video for “Ki Lo Wa Wa,” the album’s third track.

In “Ki Lo Wa Wa,” Yemi Alade explores themes of love, connection, and introspection. The phrase “Kilowa wa,” which loosely translates to “What is it?” in Yoruba, is repeated throughout, conveying a sense of questioning and a search for clarity, especially around love and relationships.

The lyrics reflect a longing for understanding in love, with Yemi expressing mixed feelings—she barely believes in it yet sees it as something almost medicinal, even therapeutic.

Directed by Director Pink, the video bursts with vibrant scenes of Yemi surrounded by dancers, all dressed in golden outfits and accessories that exude royalty. Together, they move to the rhythm, bringing the song’s message to life.

Watch the music video below:

