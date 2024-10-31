Yemi Alade Brings the Essence of Royalty to “Ki Lo Wa Wa”—Watch the Video

Fresh off the release of her latest album “Rebel Queen,” Yemi Alade is back with the music video for “Ki Lo Wa Wa,” the album’s third track.

In “Ki Lo Wa Wa,” Yemi Alade explores themes of love, connection, and introspection. The phrase “Kilowa wa,” which loosely translates to “What is it?” in Yoruba, is repeated throughout, conveying a sense of questioning and a search for clarity, especially around love and relationships.

The lyrics reflect a longing for understanding in love, with Yemi expressing mixed feelings—she barely believes in it yet sees it as something almost medicinal, even therapeutic.

Directed by Director Pink, the video bursts with vibrant scenes of Yemi surrounded by dancers, all dressed in golden outfits and accessories that exude royalty. Together, they move to the rhythm, bringing the song’s message to life.

Watch the music video below: