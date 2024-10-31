Alex Iwobi’s Got a New Game—Music! Watch “Wat’s Luv?” Now

You know Alex Iwobi as the Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder, but did you know Alex Iwobi, the music artist? Bet you didn’t!

Alex Iwobi just dropped his new single, “Wat’s Luv?”—and it’s not only that; he’s also released a video to go with it. In “Wat’s Luv?” Iwobi dives deep, questioning love and life, rapping alongside the spoken word poet and rapper Emmanuel SPKS and singer MBrown.

Now you know—Alex Iwobi doesn’t only play football; he also raps.

Check out the “Wat’s Luv?” music video below