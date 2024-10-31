Connect with us

BN TV Music

Alex Iwobi’s Got a New Game—Music! Watch "Wat’s Luv?" Now

BN TV Movies & TV

It’s Here! The Smart Money Woman Season 2 Brings All the Drama, Glow-Ups & Sisterhood Goals We Love

BN TV Music

Yemi Alade Brings the Essence of Royalty to "Ki Lo Wa Wa"—Watch the Video

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

"Society Should Not Decide for You"— Emem Ime Okwuche on Why Women Need to Be More Assertive | #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Scoop

Get the Scoop on Keke Palmer’s New Book, "Master of Me" & Her Journey Through Fame

BN TV Culture Events Music News Style

Mega-Star Power: Davido, Tubo, Lai Labode & More Light Up the Runway for Ugo Monye at Lagos Fashion Week | Watch the Full Show Now on BNTV

BN TV Music Scoop

Tiwa Savage Says it Like it is: "I’m the Big 1!"

BN TV Cuisine

Your White Rice Will Thank You for Sweet Adjeley’s Authentic Ghanaian Beef Stew!

BN TV Music

Watch Tiwa Savage Reveal the Inspiration for "Forgiveness" on Tacha’s Show

BN TV Music

“What Are We Even Fighting For?” – Tiwa Savage Drops Emotional Video for “Forgiveness”

BN TV

Alex Iwobi’s Got a New Game—Music! Watch “Wat’s Luv?” Now

Avatar photo

Published

57 mins ago

 on

You know Alex Iwobi as the Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder, but did you know Alex Iwobi, the music artist? Bet you didn’t!

Alex Iwobi just dropped his new single, “Wat’s Luv?”—and it’s not only that; he’s also released a video to go with it. In “Wat’s Luv?” Iwobi dives deep, questioning love and life, rapping alongside the spoken word poet and rapper Emmanuel SPKS and singer MBrown.

Now you know—Alex Iwobi doesn’t only play football; he also raps.

Check out the “Wat’s Luv?” music video below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php