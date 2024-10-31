It’s Here! The Smart Money Woman Season 2 Brings All the Drama, Glow-Ups & Sisterhood Goals We Love

Before we dive into Season 2 of “The Smart Money Woman,” let’s hit pause for a quick refresher on Season 1. Whether you need a recap or just a little memory jog, it’s worth catching up on how things left off with our favourite squad.

In Season 2, we’re catching up with Zuri, Tami, Adesuwa, Lara, and Ladun a year later. Zuri’s finances and relationship with Tsola are thriving. Adesuwa is navigating co-parenting, Lara faces her mom’s health issues, Ladun has moved to Canada with her family, and Tami’s tackling the tough realities of creative entrepreneurship. Together, they’re gearing up for a major group investment.

The first episode kicks off with the girls reconnecting at a beach party, while Lara juggles work stress and her mom’s illness. Episode 2 intensifies as the friends rally around Lara for her mother’s funeral, Zuri faces work pressure, Adesuwa deals with financial fallout from Soji, and Tami rushes to launch her latest collection.

With each episode, the stakes get higher, and the support between these friends grows even stronger.

Watch episode 1 and 2 below: