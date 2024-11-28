Big Surprises & a Proposal—Here’s What Went Down in “The Smart Money Woman” Season 2 Finale

And just like that, we’ve reached the end of Season 2 of “The Smart Money Woman.” If you’ve been following Zuri and her crew through their wins, losses, and all the drama in between, you know this season has been a ride. And if you have not, catch up here, here, here, and here.

Now, let’s jump into the finale because Episodes 9 and 10 are the perfect way to wrap things up.

In Episode 9, the girls finally take a big step that they’ve been working toward all season. But while things seem to be falling into place, life keeps throwing curveballs. Zuri meets someone new, but her excitement is short-lived when she bumps into Tsola, and he’s not alone. Tami’s date with Bobby takes a turn when she sees something she wasn’t expecting. Meanwhile, Lara has a deep and emotional talk about family, and Adesuwa makes it clear she’s done looking back at the past.

And then there’s Episode 10. The ladies treat themselves to a getaway in South Africa, and let’s just say it’s not all relaxation. Lara and Adesuwa clear the air between them, while Tami lays down what she wants in her love life. There’s also a huge surprise when the girls run into an old friend who’s making big moves. But the real jaw-dropper? Tsola decides it’s now or never and asks Zuri the big question. Her answer will definitely make you smile.

Watch episodes 9 and 10 below: