“Smart Money Woman” Episodes 7 & 8(S2): Wait! Did That Just Happen?

Okay, so if you're watching Season 2 of "Smart Money Woman", you've probably been glued to your screen (or at least trying to figure out what's going on with Zuri and her squad). Let's just say things are getting real, and it's getting hard to keep up.

Episodes 7 and 8? Prepare yourselves. We’re talking surprises, drama, and a whole lot of jaw-dropping moments. Let’s get into it, shall we?

In Episode 7, Zuri’s still reeling from her breakup with Tsola, even as she lands a big deal with the Sanni family. But just when you think she might catch a break, she ends up getting arrested! Meanwhile, Tami’s trying to mediate between Zuri and Tsola, but it’s clear things are far from smooth. Also, Lara’s trying to juggle a new business opportunity while dealing with some messy personal drama.

Episode 8 kicks off with Tsola bailing Zuri out, but there’s still a lot of tension between them. Things heat up when Zuri sees Tsola with a supermodel at Tami’s showcase. Tami’s business is finally picking up, but personal conflicts keep getting in the way. Lara and Adesuwa also go head-to-head after a messy situation with Deji.