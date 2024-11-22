Connect with us

"Smart Money Woman” Episodes 7 & 8(S2): Wait! Did That Just Happen?

Mayorkun and Fireboy DML Team Up in the Music Video for "Innocent"

Chike’s New Music Video for "Mma (Beauty)" is Here & it’s So Beautiful!

Odeal & Summer Walker Deliver an Emotional Journey in “You’re Stuck” Music Video

Jollof Rice, but Make it Smoky: Try Sisi Yemmie's Christmas Recipe

Keke Palmer Gushes About Baby Leo & Shares Powerful Advice from Nicki Minaj on “The Tonight Show” 

Tyla Shines in Aaliyah's Iconic Roberto Cavalli Dress at MTV EMAs [WATCH]

Skepta Graced Africa International Film Festival (AFRIFF) in Elegant Trad | WATCH

Tems Turns Up the Heat with Rugged Vibes in "Turn Me Up" Music Video

From London to Sydney: Tems Wraps Up Her Global "Born in the Wild" Tour in Style

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Okay, so if you’re watching Season 2 of “Smart Money Woman“, you’ve probably been glued to your screen (or at least trying to figure out what’s going on with Zuri and her squad). Let’s just say things are getting real, and it’s getting hard to keep up. If you’re just hopping in, don’t worry, we’ve got the lowdown for you here, here, and here.

Episodes 7 and 8? Prepare yourselves. We’re talking surprises, drama, and a whole lot of jaw-dropping moments. Let’s get into it, shall we?

In Episode 7, Zuri’s still reeling from her breakup with Tsola, even as she lands a big deal with the Sanni family. But just when you think she might catch a break, she ends up getting arrested! Meanwhile, Tami’s trying to mediate between Zuri and Tsola, but it’s clear things are far from smooth. Also, Lara’s trying to juggle a new business opportunity while dealing with some messy personal drama.

Episode 8 kicks off with Tsola bailing Zuri out, but there’s still a lot of tension between them. Things heat up when Zuri sees Tsola with a supermodel at Tami’s showcase. Tami’s business is finally picking up, but personal conflicts keep getting in the way. Lara and Adesuwa also go head-to-head after a messy situation with Deji.

 

