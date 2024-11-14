Connect with us

"The Smart Money Woman Season 2": Zuri’s Birthday, New Roles & Surprising Twists in Episodes 5 & 6

As The “Smart Money Woman” Season 2 continues, things are heating up for Zuri and her circle. If you’re all caught up, you know the mix of wins and challenges has been non-stop. But if you’re just tuning in, you can catch up here and here.

Let’s jump into Episodes 5 and 6—things are really starting to heat up.

In Episode 5, it’s Zuri’s 33rd birthday, and while the celebrations are in full swing, unexpected reminders from her mother and Prophetess Golden about the ticking biological clock cast a shadow over the festivities. Meanwhile, Lara lands an exciting new opportunity, but her joy is complicated by family struggles. Tensions also rise at Zuri’s dinner. Things are heating up for everyone.

Episode 6 sees Lara stepping into her new role at Oasis Oil, where she’s ready to prove herself by pitching a deal that could be a game-changer. Meanwhile, Tami tries to escape the growing tension at home by going on a date with Bobby. Their time together in Bobby’s old neighborhood gives Tami a glimpse of a softer side of him. But the real shocker comes for Zuri and Tsola, as Tsola walks in on Zuri taking a phone call in the middle of the night.

Catch up with episodes 5 and 6 below.

 

