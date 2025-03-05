Connect with us

Osas Ighodaro’s Costume for Trinidad Carnival is a Work of Art | See Photos

Goody Goody, Gala & Capri Sun: These Nigerian Snacks Were the Real MVPs of Our Childhood

A Spectacle of Culture: Zambia's Ncwala Ceremony is Keeping Ngoni History Alive

International Mother Language Day: Read How Wuraola Oyewusi is Making Tech Education Accessible in Yorùbá

Who Are The People On Your Five Naira Note?  

Seun Badejo Is Digitising Ancient Nsibidi Scripts with Agụ Display Typeface

Just Got Loc'd? Here's Your Quick Guide To Healthy, Thriving Starter Locs

Adekunle Gold Steps Behind the Camera to Co-Produce Yoruba Music Documentary "The Odyssey"

Afrocentric Fashion Staples for a Stylish 2025

Abi, Japa, Suya: Nigerian-English Words Now Official in the Oxford English Dictionary

Osas Ighodaro’s Trinidad Carnival look is everything with bright colours, extravagance and the ultimate festival flair.
30 mins ago

Photo Credit: Osas Ighodaro/X

For days to come, Osas Ighodaro’s appearance at the 2025 Trinidad Carnival will be a hot topic, especially her stunning headpiece, which is quite captivating.

Dressed in a dazzling carnival costume, Osas embodied the vibrancy and spirit of the festival. Her towering headpiece is a burst of purple, green, orange, yellow, and pink feathers. It’s impossible to miss, majestic, dramatic, and completely over-the-top in the best way. A golden crown with shimmering embellishments completed the look, giving her a regal presence on the road.

Every detail of her outfit, from the designed bikini to the feathered backpiece, golden armbands, and bold, theatrical makeup, came together beautifully, capturing the essence of the celebration.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival, held annually on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, is famed for its electrifying energy, music, and costumes. Osas fully embraced the spirit of the festival, making her mark in the most beautiful  way.

See more photos of Osas’ costume and a video of her below.

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

