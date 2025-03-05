Osas Ighodaro’s Costume for Trinidad Carnival is a Work of Art | See Photos

For days to come, Osas Ighodaro’s appearance at the 2025 Trinidad Carnival will be a hot topic, especially her stunning headpiece, which is quite captivating.

Dressed in a dazzling carnival costume, Osas embodied the vibrancy and spirit of the festival. Her towering headpiece is a burst of purple, green, orange, yellow, and pink feathers. It’s impossible to miss, majestic, dramatic, and completely over-the-top in the best way. A golden crown with shimmering embellishments completed the look, giving her a regal presence on the road.

Every detail of her outfit, from the designed bikini to the feathered backpiece, golden armbands, and bold, theatrical makeup, came together beautifully, capturing the essence of the celebration.

Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival, held annually on the Monday and Tuesday before Ash Wednesday, is famed for its electrifying energy, music, and costumes. Osas fully embraced the spirit of the festival, making her mark in the most beautiful way.

See more photos of Osas’ costume and a video of her below.