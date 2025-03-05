Ayra Starr, Tems, Travis Scott & More: 5 Tyla Collaborations That Have Us Hooked

Trying to count how many times Tyla has made us move without thinking twice? Impossible. Her solo hits may be front and centre, but her collaborations bring out a different side of her artistry, one that thrives on chemistry, versatility, and of course style.

When Tyla brings another artist into her world, the result is never just a feature, it’s a moment. She’s matched Tems’ laid-back delivery, infused dancehall with her amapiano roots alongside Sean Paul, and added her signature touch to remixes with global stars like Travis Scott, Skillibeng and Gunna.

From R&B to dancehall and beyond, here are five times Tyla teamed up with another artist and made magic happen:

Tyal and Tems – No. 1

In “No. 1”, Tyla and Tems remind us why self-worth should always come first. The song touches on outgrowing toxic relationships and realising that walking away is sometimes the best move. With lines like “I gotta put me number one,” they make it clear that no one should settle for less than they deserve.

Tyla and Ayra Starr – Girl next Door

In “Girl Next Door,” Tyla and Ayra Starr team up for their first collaboration together, delivering a song about jealousy, insecurity, and declaring self-worth in a relationship. The track sees them warning their partners not to leave them for someone else, particularly the “girl next door.” It’s a mix of vulnerability and confidence, with both Tyla and Ayra calling out their partner’s potential mistakes while emphasising that no one compares to them.

Tyla and Sean Paul – PUSH 2 START (Remix)

For the “Push 2 Start“ remix, Tyla links up with dancehall legend Sean Paul, turning the track into a high-energy anthem. The song plays with car metaphors like “push to start” and “gas me up” to explore themes of passion and desire. With effortless chemistry, Tyla and Sean Paul turn up the heat on this one.

Tyla and Travis Scott – Water (Remix)

The “Water” remix with Travis Scott takes the viral hit to another level. The visuals show Tyla dancing in the rain, separated by a glass window from a shirtless Travis. His verse, featuring lines like “You keep it wet, that’s a real-life challenge,”adds a bold, intense energy to the track, making it an unforgettable remix.

Tyla and Gunna and Skillibeng – Jump

Tyla’s “Jump,” featuring Gunna and Skillibeng, is a burst of energy packed with South African pride. The track blends elements of hip-hop, dancehall, and amapiano, with all three artists delivering verses that keep the momentum going.