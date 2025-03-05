You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in “Kese (Dance)” Video

You know those effortless, too-cool-to-try moves Big Wiz pulls off? The ones that look like he’s barely dancing but still stealing the whole show? Well, he’s back at it again in the visuals for “Kese (Dance)” and trust, it’s a whole vibe.

The track itself was already a full-on invitation to the dance floor. Now, the video takes it up a notch. With clean scenes, smooth choreography, and Wizkid’s signature laid-back energy, the visuals match the song’s effortless groove.

From the moment he sings, “Chale make we dance gbedu, the music e dey play gbedu, omo say we go dance gbedu,” you know this one is all about feeling the rhythm and letting loose.

Watch “Kese (Dance)” below.