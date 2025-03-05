Connect with us

BN TV Music

You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in "Kese (Dance)" Video

BN TV Cuisine

A Sweet Treat with Minimal Effort? This Condensed Milk Cake from Uzoms Kitchen is It

BN TV Music

NSG and Lyvia’s "Venus" Visuals Are All About the Vibe

BN TV Inspired Living Scoop

On Meghan Markle’s Netflix Series 'With Love, Meghan' & Her Interview With People

BN TV Music

Tyla & Sean Paul’s "Push 2 Start" Video is the Throwback Vibe We Didn’t Know We Needed

BN TV Music

Joeboy’s "Taxi Driver" Series Takes an Emotional Turn in "Day of Our First Kiss" Featuring Asherkine

BN TV Music

Cynthia Erivo Pours Her Heart Out in New Single "Replay"

BN TV Music

David Dam Proclaims God's Reign with "This Is Kingdom Come (Elohim Adonai)"

BN TV Cuisine

The Secret to Perfect Jollof Rice Is All in the Base | Watch Daniel Ochuko's Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

Norbert & Gloria Young Have Been Married for 23 Years & They Still Have That Spark!

BN TV

You Know Wizkid’s Cool Moves? He Just Gave Us More in “Kese (Dance)” Video

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

You know those effortless, too-cool-to-try moves Big Wiz pulls off? The ones that look like he’s barely dancing but still stealing the whole show? Well, he’s back at it again in the visuals for “Kese (Dance)” and trust, it’s a whole vibe.

The track itself was already a full-on invitation to the dance floor. Now, the video takes it up a notch. With clean scenes, smooth choreography, and Wizkid’s signature laid-back energy, the visuals match the song’s effortless groove.

From the moment he sings, “Chale make we dance gbedu, the music e dey play gbedu, omo say we go dance gbedu,” you know this one is all about feeling the rhythm and letting loose.

Watch “Kese (Dance)” below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php